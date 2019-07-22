John M. Quinn & Associates, Ltd.: IL License Reinstatement Firm JMQ Law Discusses Marijuana DUI's

ROSELLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / JMQ Law in Roselle, Illinois recently discussed marijuana DUIs and the problem with testing drivers who are using marijuana legally. John M Quinn, an attorney with the firm states that anyone who has had issues with the use of legalized marijuana or who is being accused of a DUI in the presence of legalized marijuana can contact his firm for assistance.

Mr. Quinn says that the problem with legalized marijuana is that there is no sure way to test drivers and that many law enforcement officers and prosecutors find issues with legal marijuana.

"Law enforcement is unprepared for pot-impaired drivers in the state," says Quinn. "Unlike alcohol, there is no breath test for marijuana, so it makes it much more difficult for the driver and for prosecutors in these cases." Quinn reiterates that anyone who is facing an issue with regards to a marijuana DUI can contact the team for assistance.

Sgt. Brian Cluever, the director of traffic safety with the Carol Stream Police Department in Illinois recently noted that technology to accurately test for driving impairment due to cannabis use is potentially years away in most states in the nation. Cluever remarked that it is not clear how much it may cost to train police offices in Illinois on the proper way to conduct field sobriety tests for those who have been using marijuana.

Cluever's statements reflect concerns that have been raised by law enforcement and prosecutors since the passing of HB 1434 in May, 2019. This new legislation would make Illinois the eleventh state in the nation to legalize the use of marijuana for those 21 years of age and older.

Quinn adds that legalizing the adult use of THC will likely cause a spike in impaired driving incidents and that it is important that testing be accurate and that police officers receive more training for these incidents.

Measuring the influence of marijuana on driving is currently not known. No studies have been conclusive on the number of accidents or fatal crashes that have been caused by the use of marijuana in drivers. Quinn adds that more research into these facts will need to be done in order to determine if THC does have a negative impact on drivers. Illinois faces many other states in determining how these tests can be done and how accurate they will be once they are conducted.

In a report published in 2017 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it was shown that there is currently a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of drivers who have tested positive for THC at any levels during the period from 2007 to 2014. Studies show that there were nearly 9 percent positive testing in 2017, with a nearly 13 percent positive testing from 2013 to 2014. The study also showed that there was a decrease in the number of alcohol related incidents, down from just over 12 percent in 2007 to less than 9 percent from 2013 to 2014.

There is currently evidence that shows that the use of marijuana can impair psychomotor skills and cognitive function, although the effects on THC in contributing to automobile accidents is still not clear.

Quinn states that it is important that these issues be studied further in order to determine if marijuana-based DUI is something that is evident at the time of any accidents involving those who are legally using this substance. Those who are interested in learning more can visit the legal firm online at JMQLaw.com or visit them in person at 9 E Irving Park Rd Roselle, Il 60172, to speak with John M Quinn or the staff with JMQ Law.

