Signifyd announced today that it has honored home networking pioneer eero with its FLOW award for customer experience and digital agency Blue Acorn iCi with its first FLOW partnership award for the two companies' contributions to creating outstanding experiences for digital consumers.

eero led the world in solving a maddening problem for consumers living in a multi-device, digitally dependent world spotty WiFi coverage at home. The company built robust and elegant hardware and paired it with sophisticated software supported by machine learning. The result is superior in-home networks no matter where a consumer decides to work, play or enjoy streaming entertainment.

The company exhibited true leadership in the in-home mesh network marketplace and inspired many larger companies to follow suit. It doubled-down on its innovation by expanding its devices and software into network security, parental controls and ad blocking.

Its excellence did not go unnoticed and earlier this year, Amazon acquired eero as another piece in its line of smart-home products.

"eero's technology is truly exceptional," said Signifyd Senior Vice President of Marketing Indy Guha in announcing the FLOW award. "But what is even more exceptional is the way the eero team kept its customers at the center of everything it did to design, build and market that technology to consumers who were eager to have it."

eero's customer obsession comes through in everything the home networking company does. Its network extension systems are managed through a mobile app and require no tinkering to connect existing networks to the mesh network eero creates.

The company's compassion for its customers is evident in the design of its routers and beacons elegant white devices with curved lines and slim profiles. That the devices are objects consumers are proud to display in their homes is no accident.

"We are laser-focused on our mission to make the technologies in your home just work," eero Business Operations Manager Justin Graham said. "That starts with designing something aesthetically beautiful and extends to making the customer experience simple so your WiFi disappears into the fabric of your home. That customer focus is something that we also really cherish at eero."

Blue Acorn iCi is a leading digital agency that creates unforgettable digital customer experiences driven by data and powerful content. Blue Acorn iCi has elevated countless brands to the top of their categories through digital transformation. Their clients, which include Peter Thomas Roth, Campbell's, Le Creuset, Panera Bread, Casper and Gerber, see on average a 5X return on investment.

"Ecommerce is the ultimate team sport," Guha said in announcing the award for Signifyd partner Blue Acorn iCi. "For an online retailer, having a team that genuinely understands design, technology and data, and how that shapes the complete customer experience from click to home can't be overstated. Blue Acorn iCi is a master of bringing that reality to life on its clients' sites."

In an era where customers demand more from their online experiences, the brands that thrive are the ones that align themselves with the right technology partners for strategic guidance and to drive initiatives.

Blue Acorn iCi accelerates their clients through every stage of digital maturity. They are one of the few digital agencies that offer full commerce services, including site operations, performance marketing, payments and security, customer care and fulfillment. Their complete service offerings span across strategic initiatives, platform implementation and custom integrations and advanced analytics and optimization.

Blue Acorn iCi can provide everything a brand needs to build, maintain and optimize an ecommerce site, or just what it needs to make impactful improvements. By aligning the right people, processes and platforms, Blue Acorn iCi expands their clients' reach, accelerates their sales and services their customers.

"Customers vote with their wallets, and those wallets dictate which brands succeed at creating personalized, seamless experiences across every touchpoint," says Kevin Eichelberger, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi. "Everything we do is rooted in data and analytics, which means continual testing and optimization and the know-how to create personalized, memorable experiences at scale."

Guha presented the awards Thursday night at Signifyd's FLOW San Francisco, an evening of conversation and learning at The Battery, where leaders representing some of retail's most creative and successful enterprises gathered to compare notes and share their experiences in ecommerce.

About eero

The first mesh home WiFi system, eero blankets any home in reliable and secure WiFi. eero's digital security service, eero Plus, protects connected devices, privacy and family. eero is simple to set up, even easier to manage, and improves over time with regular, automatic software updates. Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Amos Schallich, Nate Hardison, and Nick Weaver, eero's goal is to make WiFi so good that you'll never think about WiFi again. eero is an Amazon company.

About Blue Acorn iCi

Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts, designers and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is a leading independent consumer experience agency. Blue Acorn iCi pioneers what's possible in digital customer experience, commerce services, content management and analytics. Blue Acorn iCi partners with elite platforms Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Optimizely and Monetate to help clients expand their reach, accelerate sales and grow their business.

About Signifyd

Signifyd enables merchants to grow with confidence by providing an end-to-end commerce protection platform. Powered by the Signifyd Commerce Network of more than 10,000 merchants selling to more than 250 million consumers worldwide, its advanced machine learning engine is able to protect merchants from fraud, consumer abuse and revenue loss caused by barriers and friction in the buying experience. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Barcelona, Belfast, London, Denver and New York.

