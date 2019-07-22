Parks can optimize visitor spend and behaviour through data-driven offers, Omnico survey finds

75% of US consumers using a theme park app are ready to exchange personal or location data for offers and discounts, Omnico research has found. 86% of 25-34-year-olds are ready to trade data for app-based discounts.

The research, among 1,200 US consumers, found 56% want to set the kind of offers they receive via an app. 51% want discounts via an app in return for following a route or reaching a specific point in a ride's wait line. 48% want rewards related to activities like checking in through social media or uploading or tagging a photo.

Receiving discounts is also the main reason guests would consider using games on an app (selected by 68%). Nearly half (48%) would continue playing app games after leaving because they could still earn rewards.

"Park operators need to learn fast that the willingness of guests to trade data for discounts provides a powerful tool for generating revenue," said Mel Taylor, CEO, Omnico. "If operators have the right software in place tying all touchpoints together, they increase personalization, relevance and efficiency, providing guests with the offers they want while optimizing the overall customer experience."

Practicality trumps fun in what guests want from apps or advancing technology. 75% want a theme park app with plan-my-day functions via an interactive schedule, compared with only 25% who prefer to play games while waiting in line.

78% want a voice-activated digital assistant in their theme park hotel room to integrate with their smartphone, with updates for wait times (56%) and loyalty points (45%) top of the list of favored functions.

80% like the idea of fully automated mobile convenience stores for their use while waiting in line. And 81% see apps giving them more peace-of-mind so they can track and monitor their children during a visit. 67% are ready to pay using fingerprint or face scanning on their phones.

