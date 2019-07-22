Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported second quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:

Second quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $3.8 million or $0.64 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $3.2 million or $0.53 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

The Company announced the launch of PB Insurance Agency, which will be part of Community Bank Real Estate solutions (CBRES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Peoples Bank.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $7.5 million or $1.25 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $6.5 million or $1.08 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $51.5 million to $833.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $781.9 million at June 30, 2018.

Core deposits were $889.8 million or 98.41% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, compared to $896.8 million or 98.01% of total deposits at June 30, 2018.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in second quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $268,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a 0.50% increase in the prime rate since June 30, 2018. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in interest rates on deposits. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $77,000, compared to $231,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a reduction in the required level of the allowance for loan losses in the Company's Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 450-20 reserve calculation resulting from lower historical loss rates and lower qualitative adjustments for economic conditions and other factors.

Non-interest income was $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $258,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in volume.

Non-interest expense was $11.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $333,000 increase in salaries and benefits expense, which was primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases.

Year-to-date net earnings as of June 30, 2019 were $7.5 million or $1.25 basic and diluted net earnings per share, compared to $6.5 million or $1.08 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The increase in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of June 30, 2019 was $23.0 million, compared to $20.8 million for the same period one year ago. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $558,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a 0.50% increase in the prime rate since June 30, 2018. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in interest rates on deposits. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $22.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $20.6 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $255,000, compared to $262,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income was $8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $331,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in volume.

Non-interest expense was $22.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $20.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in salaries and benefits expense primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases.

Income tax expense was $845,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $595,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 18.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 15.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 17.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 16.14% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Total assets were $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2019 and 2018. Available for sale securities were $189.0 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $210.1 million as of June 30, 2018. Total loans were $833.4 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $781.9 million as of June 30, 2018.

Non-performing assets were $3.0 million or 0.27% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.4 million or 0.39% of total assets at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets include $2.9 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $102,000 in other loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.2 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $123,000 in acquisition, development and construction loans and $104,000 in other loans at June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019 was $6.5 million or 0.78% of total loans, compared to $6.3 million or 0.80% of total loans at June 30, 2018. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $904.2 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $915.0 million at June 30, 2018. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $889.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $896.8 million at June 30, 2018. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $14.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $17.4 million at June 30, 2018.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $47.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $46.6 million at June 30, 2018.

Shareholders' equity was $129.9 million, or 11.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $118.2 million, or 10.63% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. The Company repurchased 69,514 shares of its common stock during the six months ended June 30, 2019 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was funded in February 2019.

Peoples Bank currently operates 20 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. Peoples Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Durham Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 38,138 $ 40,553 $ 45,481 Interest-bearing deposits 684 2,817 24,074 Cash and cash equivalents 38,822 43,370 69,555 Investment securities available for sale 188,972 194,578 210,055 Other investments 4,296 4,361 4,427 Total securities 193,268 198,939 214,482 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,309 680 671 Loans 833,367 804,023 781,884 Less: Allowance for loan losses (6,541) (6,445 ) (6,277) Net loans 826,826 797,578 775,607 Premises and equipment, net 19,184 18,450 19,606 Cash surrender value of life insurance 16,126 15,936 15,743 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 20,037 18,298 15,508 Total assets $ 1,116,572 $ 1,093,251 $ 1,111,172 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 321,154 $ 298,817 $ 313,976 NOW, MMDA & savings 488,461 475,223 489,426 Time, $250,000 or more 14,096 16,239 17,371 Other time 80,516 86,934 94,239 Total deposits 904,227 877,213 915,012 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 47,733 58,095 46,570 FHLB borrowings - - - Junior subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 20,619 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,066 13,707 10,805 Total liabilities 986,645 969,634 993,006 Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,933,140 shares 6/30/19, 5,995,256 shares 12/31/18 and 6/30/18 60,390 62,096 62,096 Retained earnings 65,738 60,535 55,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,799 986 872 Total shareholders' equity 129,927 123,617 118,166 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,116,572 $ 1,093,251 $ 1,111,172

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,894 $ 9,386 $ 21,513 $ 18,455 Interest on due from banks 35 124 49 169 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 641 524 1,314 1,130 State and political subdivisions 760 980 1,594 1,976 Other 45 45 88 88 Total interest income 12,375 11,059 24,558 21,818 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 320 186 602 362 Time deposits 171 110 322 215 FHLB borrowings 3 - 49 - Junior subordinated debentures 220 198 446 369 Other 67 19 119 34 Total interest expense 781 513 1,538 980 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,594 10,546 23,020 20,838 PROVISION FOR (REDUCTION OF PROVISION FOR) LOAN LOSSES 77 231 255 262 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,517 10,315 22,765 20,576 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,138 1,056 2,231 2,080 Other service charges and fees 177 175 346 355 Gain on sale of securities - 50 231 50 Mortgage banking income 311 240 458 456 Insurance and brokerage commissions 205 203 436 385 Appraisal management fee income 1,112 854 1,974 1,643 Miscellaneous 1,442 1,438 2,829 2,783 Total non-interest income 4,385 4,016 8,505 7,752 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,718 5,385 11,365 10,347 Occupancy 1,811 1,750 3,548 3,606 Appraisal management fee expense 864 654 1,526 1,246 Other 2,851 2,771 5,721 5,403 Total non-interest expense 11,244 10,560 22,160 20,602 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,658 3,771 9,110 7,726 INCOME TAXES 845 595 1,630 1,247 NET EARNINGS $ 3,813 $ 3,176 $ 7,480 $ 6,479 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.53 $ 1.25 $ 1.08 Diluted net earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.53 $ 1.25 $ 1.08 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Book value $ 21.90 $ 19.71 $ 21.90 $ 19.71

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 185,195 $ 210,097 $ 187,480 $ 213,746 Loans 832,150 768,411 823,723 767,048 Earning assets 1,027,721 1,010,215 1,020,556 1,004,253 Assets 1,114,880 1,100,666 1,103,415 1,090,579 Deposits 913,820 915,634 904,814 908,198 Shareholders' equity 127,865 117,350 128,510 118,545

SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.61% 4.29% 4.63% 4.29% Return on average assets 1.37% 1.16% 1.37% 1.20% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.96% 10.86% 11.74% 11.02% Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end) 11.64% 10.63% 11.64% 10.63%

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 6,561 $ 6,373 $ 6,445 $ 6,366 Provision for loan losses 77 231 255 262 Charge-offs (196) (401 ) (360) (507 ) Recoveries 99 74 201 156 Balance, end of period $ 6,541 $ 6,277 $ 6,541 $ 6,277

ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,027 $ 4,292 90 days past due and still accruing - - Other real estate owned 10 90 Total non-performing assets $ 3,037 $ 4,382 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 215.38 % 143.25 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.78 % 0.80 %

LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of Loans By Risk Grade 6/30/19 6/30/18 Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 1.11% 0.92% Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 25.25% 26.30% Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 61.16% 61.13% Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 10.28% 8.47% Risk Grade 5 (watch) 1.47% 2.11% Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.73% 1.05% Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00% 0.00% Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00% 0.00%

At June 30, 2019, including non-accrual loans, there were two relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $3.1 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

