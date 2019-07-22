IR Partners Inc.: Cannabis Real Estate Firm BANGI, Inc. Appoints Music Mogul & Founder of Destiny's Child Mathew Knowles as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / BANGI, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, today announced the appointment of Mathew Knowles to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Founder of Destiny's Child, Mathew Knowles, is an author, professor, public speaker, entrepreneur, music executive, artist manager and founder of Music World Entertainment, a 25-year entertainment company with record sales exceeding $450 million worldwide. Knowles was recently featured in an interview with Forbes Magazine which can be found here: Dr. Mathew Knowle's March 2019 Forbes Article.

As the CMO for BANGI, Knowles will be responsible for developing and overseeing the launch of BANGI's global marketing campaign, including advertising, branding, communications, content, creative services, digital strategies, press events, social media and the web.

"As one of the world's most successful music and entertainment pioneers, Mathew is a relentlessly innovative and creative marketing leader whose experience will ensure our success in the rapidly-growing and dynamic cannabis industry," said Dr. Neil Parsan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BANGI, Inc. "Under his leadership, we are looking forward to launching and developing one of the strongest and most trusted brands in the cannabis industry based on our ability to deliver real value to our tenants, partners and shareholders," concluded Dr. Parsan.

"I have been blessed throughout my career to work with various artists and companies at defining moments in their histories, which is why the opportunity to lead the marketing program at BANGI was so compelling," said Knowles. "BANGI has a strong culture and strategic foundation, and I look forward to leveraging my extensive network and experience to building upon the Company's momentum through innovative and breakthrough marketing strategies that are designed to achieve sustainable growth and profitability," concluded Knowles.

To be added to BANGI's investor or media lists, please contact Bill Miller at 833-BANGINC or at ir@bangistock.com.

For additional information about BANGI, please visit www.bangistock.com.

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC: BNGI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

