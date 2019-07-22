Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR), an established cannabis and vape retail operator, has signed its first hemp agreement for the supply of full spectrum products to support Spyder's debut of a hemp infused product line to be sold across the U.S. under its SPDR brand. Founded in 2014 Spyder currently has an established chain of three high-end vape stores, and two cannabis accessory stores, in Ontario, with locations in Woodbridge, Scarborough, Burlington, Pickering and Niagara Falls.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Spyder" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Spyder is expanding its chain of hemp-infused medical and lifestyle product shops with their new brand called SPDR and plans to become one of North America's leading hemp-infused medical and lifestyle company.

Dan Pelchovitz, President and CEO, stated: "Spyder plans on executing an aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail brand in the U.S. hemp market. We are very pleased to partner with this producer which will provide the product formulation and packaging to help create a premium product line for consumers across the U.S."

These boutique shops will stock Spyder's SPDR branded hemp infused products developed for an aging, health and wellness demographic. Spyder will offer a wide array of hemp-infused product offerings including; muscle balm, face oil, body lotion and bath salts, as well as hemp-infused tinctures, capsules and sprays. The initial launch will feature four distinct hemp-derived products; Balms at 125mg and 500mg strength, tinctures at 300mg, 500mg and 1,000mg strength, soft gel capsules at 15mg strength and a pet line starting with tinctures at 300 mg strength.

The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis and hemp derived market.

Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with plans to create a significant footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian retail and U.S. boutique retail and kiosks in high traffic peripheral areas.

Hemp, a natural source of CBD, the non-intoxicating component of cannabis, is used for health and wellness purposes in jurisdictions where legally permitted. It is a booming industry with the potential to become a US$22 billion business by 2022, according to cannabis-focused research firm Brightfield Group.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.spydervapes.com, or contact Dan Pelchovitz, President and CEO, at 647-273-1512, or email dan@spydervapes.com. Investor Relations is handled by Crystal Quast of Bullseye Corporate, who can be reached at quast@BullseyeCorporate.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46414