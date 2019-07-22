Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Eureka 93 Inc. (CSE: ERKA), one of North America's largest hemp derived CBD extraction companies, is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company's name comes from the location of its initial hemp CBD extraction facility, which is located in Eureka, Montana, off U.S. Route 93.

Eureka 93 Inc. joins together three innovative health and wellness organizations; LiveWell Canada Inc., a CBD researcher and developer; Acenzia Inc., a developer and manufacturer of natural health products; and Vitality CBD Natural Health Products Inc., a processor of hemp CBD, to create a fully integrated CBD life sciences company.

With a current extraction capacity of 48,000 kilograms of hemp biomass per month, the company has refined its proprietary process to consistently produce up to 8,000 litres of full-plant extract per month, subject to biomass availability. These 8,000 litres can be sold at this point in the process or be further refined and isolated to create up to 800 kilograms of high-grade CBD isolate per month, increasing to 1,000 kilograms per month in the coming weeks with existing working capital.

While production capacity continues to grow in Montana, a retrofit of Eureka93's newly acquired Las Cruces, New Mexico, facility will increase the company's current extraction capacity by approximately 2 million kilograms of hemp biomass per month. At full production capacity, this would generate up to an additional 70,000 kilograms of CBD isolate per month. Management plans to make this a GMP facility in anticipation of FDA regulations and to better position the company to gain market share.

Currently, Eureka93 commercially produces natural health products at its Windsor, Ontario, facility with services including development, formulation, labelling and packaging for large nutraceutical companies. This facility contains 20 pharmaceutical-grade clean rooms, is certified by Health Canada and FDA registered. Subject to obtaining the appropriate licenses from Health Canada, Eureka93 plans to leverage the facility's infrastructure for its future CBD-based health and wellness product manufacturing as well as advanced research and development.

David Rendimonti, CEO, stated: "The Eureka93 team is committed to driving market leadership with a solidified roadmap for the months ahead. We are laser-focused on accelerating production to meet growing industry needs and developing research-based retail products that will to allow us to increase our market share and fuel top-line growth."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.eureka93.com, contact David Rendimonti, CEO, at 819-718-2042. Investor relations is handled by Sónia Brum, who can be reached at 647-338-7381 or by email at sbrum@eureka93.com.

