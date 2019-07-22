Ctrip: TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy

LONDON, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrainPal, a rail ticketing app with zero booking fees, has recently added Italian train bookings covering over 3,900 train stations and over 280 high-speed train connections across Italy. TrainPal bookings use e-tickets that save travellers the time and hassle of having to collect physical tickets from a station.



Launched in February 2018, TrainPal is the first app to offer split ticketing for train journeys around the United Kingdom with no booking fees. Building on this success, they have now added Italian trains operated by Trenitalia and Italo.

"We are working to become the app solution for all international trains. We are delighted to add Italian trains to our TrainPal app and website", said Amy Wei, Head of TrainPal. "We have worked with our partners Trainitalia and Italo to provide a smooth booking experience for all our users. We will continue to upgrade our technology and offer quality services."

Italian Train Travel Tips: Travel around the Italian peninsula on Train

- Day Trips: Rome to Florence is only a 90-minute high-speed train journey with prices starting at just €14.90. Travellers can also do Rome to Milan in just over 3 hours by high-speed train, with prices starting at just €39.90.

-Finding accommodation in the centre of Venice can be challenging. Try Venice Mestre, a 10-minute train ride from Venice S. Lucia station. Not only will you be able to find more affordable accommodation there, but the train journey costs only €1.35.

-Summer holidays: If you are looking for a family-friendly coastal destination, travel down the southern coast of Italy by train. Endless small, beautiful beaches await. Try the route from Naples to Salerno (fares start at €4.70) located on the border between Campania and Basilicata.

-Discover Northern Italy: Take the train from Milan to Genova, a 90-minute journey by high-speed train (prices start at €19.90). If you're not in a rush and prefer a slower pace of travel, try a connecting route on a local train and enjoy the beautiful scenery for 2 hours (starting at €13.45).

-Airport to city centre: Take the train from the airport straight into the city centre. Travellers can book the Leonardo Express from Rome Fiumicino airport to Rome Termini station (32 minutes, €14.00). Milan Malpensa Airport to Milan Centrale station is also available on TrainPal (40 minutes, €13.00)

*All fares are based on single journey from the TrainPal app, July 18, 2019.

TrainPal is powered by Ctrip, the world's second largest online travel agency, and has a dedicated team focusing on continuously improving its smart engine and algorithms to offer the best possible travel solutions to all train travellers. TrainPal also offers 24/7 customer service to support customers before, during, and after their travel.

About TrainPal

TrainPal is a rail ticketing app with zero booking fees owned by Ctrip Group and accredited by United Kingdom National Rail, Trenitalia and Italo. Ctrip Group has been a NASDAQ listed company since 2003

About Ctrip

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, package tours, and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodation and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its websites, mobile apps, and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service centre. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

