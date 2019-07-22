Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members in The CBD Industry Including CBD Unlimited Palmetto Harmony and Pelmor Lane

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring CBD businesses that are members on Findit.com.

Featured CBD Members in Findit:

CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC)

Pelmor Lane

Palmetto Harmony

Each of the CBD related featured members on Findit are provided with services offered through Findit in an effort to build brand awareness and drive traffic to their Findit sites along with their company website(s).

Findit offers a full suite of online social networking content creation programs to its members that are seeking to increase their overall online web presence, build brand awareness, increase the number of search results and improve their indexing positions in Google, Yahoo and Bing. Findit accomplishes this for these featured Findit members by creating tailored content and sharing that content via social sites in addition to Findit that can include; Facebook, Twitter, Google My Business, LinkedIN and other sites that allow CBD related posts.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "With Findit's expertise in online marketing thanks to years of experience in the industry that includes social media and SEO in the CBD Space, we have a proven formula that works for CBD related companies, along with other business owners to garner tangible online results."

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

Palmetto Harmony is now selling its products in all of Earth Fare's locations. Earth Fare, which was founded in 1975 in Asheville North Carolina has 54 locations operating across 10 states. Palmetto Harmony has its products in approximately 400 stores across the country.

About Palmetto Harmony

Palmetto Harmony was borne of a mother's desire to alleviate her child's debilitating seizures. Pharmaceuticals had failed Janel Ralph's daughter Harmony, as had impure hemp-derived cannabidiol products. However, Janel knew there was hope in hemp for Harmony and others like her, so she persevered.

In 2015, while South Carolina had yet to create a mechanism for regulating hemp cultivation, Janel wanted Harmony's path to wellness to start from the comfort of her home in the Palmetto State. As a result, she founded Palmetto Synergistic Research and created her Palmetto Harmony product line. She began sourcing federally compliant hemp flowers, no stalks or stems, from Kentucky to produce a super charged full spectrum cannabidiol oil. Palmetto Harmony drove the narrative to require third-party lab tested by an ISO certified lab due to Janel's struggle to find safe, tested product for Harmony. Today they have the most rigorous testing protocol in the industry.

In 2017, with Janel as a driving force behind the legalization of hemp cultivation in South Carolina, Harmony's father and siblings joined the team at Palmetto Synergistic Research to bring Palmetto Harmony home completely, controlling its production process from seed to sale in South Carolina. Palmetto Harmony has now become the most trusted brand in the CBD space with an unmatched product quality powered purely by American hemp flowers.

Harmony's daily dose of Palmetto Harmony has resulted in a 90% reduction in seizures and an 80% reduction in pharmaceutical intake. Her quality of life has improved almost beyond belief, but we believe it because we see it in her smile, her laugh and her love. We also see it in the reports from her physicians.

This gift extends beyond Harmony, as thousands of people with debilitating conditions use Palmetto Harmony products to improve their daily quality of life.

About CBD Unlimited (EDXC)

CBD Unlimited was founded in 2014 with the belief that cannabidiol, known as CBD, unlocked a new frontier in natural healing. With a biotech background stretching back to the 90s, founder Todd Davis quickly identified that the young industry faced a major challenge: nobody knew how to measure and control dosage. Through our participation in the 2014 hemp pilot program, we set out to find the answers ourselves. Under the guidance of Dr. Daniel Kiddy, we supported four separate studies with 180 volunteer patients. The process helped define effective dosing ranges for each delivery system. Research continues to this day, as we build statistical models that will lead to peer reviewed scientific analysis helping to advance the science of CBD. Today, CBD is everywhere, but few companies have invested the time, resources and care in formulating properly dosed, high-value products for the consumer. We're proud to stand behind every one of our products as an effective means for easing a wide variety of conditions. We firmly believe that CBD, effectively dosed, can improve an individual's quality of life. About Pelmor Lane We are a Kentucky Farmer focused company that partners with Kentucky Hemp Growers and Extraction Companies for Hemp Biomass Contracts. We work cash flow friendly deals where everyone wins. What does that mean, it means people who need CBD Neutraceutical/ Medicinal products will have lower costs because we partner with Extractors and Growers. The less people there are in the supply chain means farmers, extractors and buyers all benefit. We do not fail , and all of our partners do what they say they are going to do. This is the only reason they are allowed to become our partners. We look forward to serving you no matter whether you are a farmer, lab, extractor, broker, hedge fund or end user. We are here to bring you the best forms of CBD Hemp on the Planet

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

