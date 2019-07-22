Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD), one of the world's leading deepwater drilling contractors, today announced that Pacific Drilling's Board has appointed James W. Harris to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Harris replaces Mr. Johannes (John) P. Boots, who, as previously announced, mutually agreed with the Company to step down from his position to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Harris has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry in a variety of financial leadership, strategic and business planning roles. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Drilling Subsea for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., having previously served Forum as Chief Financial Officer for 12 years.

Bernie Wolford, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We sincerely appreciate the many contributions that John has made during his nearly 10-year tenure with Pacific Drilling and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"We are excited to welcome Jim to the Pacific Drilling management team. We are confident that his strong financial background and leading executive experience in the oilfield services sector will immediately benefit Pacific Drilling and its investors," said Wolford.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

