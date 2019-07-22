Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Mr. Greg Cervantes to Director of Government Affairs. Mr. Cervantes specializes in government relations and public policy in many arenas including federal, state, tribal and county governments. He is recognized as a top representative on Capitol Hill and within the State of California.

Mr. Cervantes comes to Vivera with over 30 years serving in government affairs and business development. He is the former mayor of the city of Coachella, and served as a Deputy Director for the United States Congress under the leadership of United States Representative and former United States Ambassador, Esteban E. Torres. He later served as Executive Director of Government Affairs for the Cabazon Band of Missions Indians and District Director for the 56th Assembly District and Majority Leader for the California State Assembly, V. Manuel Perez who currently serves as Riverside County's Board of Supervisors 4th District. Mr. Cervantes served as a Special Advisor to former President, Tony Sanchez, Jr. of Seminole Tribe of Florida, Inc. and is a partner at the Native Generations Group, LLC.

"I've followed Greg's career for a long time and his success in helping with tribal legislation and policy is impressive," said Rick Darnell, Advisor and Ambassador for Vivera. "He's an influencer who wants to do the right thing and that makes him a great fit for Vivera."

"I've worked with tribes nationally for a number of years," said Mr. Cervantes. "Of communities affected by the opiate and alcohol crisis, Native Americans and Alaskan natives have been hit the hardest. I hope to utilize my experience to help Vivera have a positive impact with the tribal communities that so desperately need help fighting the opioid crisis."

"Tribes are losing their youth at an alarming rate to the opioid crisis," added Mr. Cervantes. "The CDC reports that tribal members have one of the highest drug overdose death rates. I'm very eager to work on strategies that address the crisis in tribal communities such as finding culturally appropriate and effective alternatives for pain management."

Mr. Cervantes earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California Riverside and a certificated degree in public policy from Georgetown University. He has won numerous awards including congressional, assembly and tribal awards, and is a delegate to the National Indian Gaming Association and the National Congress of American Indians. Mr. Cervantes also founded the Coachella Valley High School Alumni Association which awards scholarships to deserving students and he is the co-founder of the Native American Congressional Congress, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is honored to have Mr. Cervantes as an advisor to the company and its Director of Government Affairs.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

