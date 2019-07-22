Mobile marketing platform leader to address audience of Irish entrepreneurs and business leaders on considerations for creating successful apps and mobile experiences

Swrve, the global leader in real-time relevant mobile engagement, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Barry Nolan will be delivering the keynote address at Facebook's July Platform F event "Disrupting the Market: App and Mobile First". As part of his keynote address, Barry will provide considerations for Irish and international entrepreneurs and business leaders in creating successful apps and mobile experiences that take advantage of the Facebook platform. In addition, Barry will be discussing Swrve and Facebook's partnership in Ad-to-App continuity features, as well as lessons learned from the over 4 billion Swrve app integrations.

Event Details:

Platform F Disrupting the Market: App and Mobile First

Keynote Address: 'Considerations for creating successful apps and mobile experiences'

An estimated 3 billion people will gain access to mobile phones by 2020, many of whom will rely on mobile as their sole means of getting online. Join us at Platform F for a conversation about the newest mobile marketing trends, tools, and best practices.

Date: July 25, 9:30am GMT

Venue: Facebook, 4 Grand Canal Square, Dublin, County Dublin D02 X525

About Barry Nolan

Barry Nolan has been in the mobile marketing space for as long as it has existed, first with Converser and now as Chief Strategy Officer at Swrve. He has spent much of the last eight years advising some of the world's largest brands on how to grow their digital business in the era of mobile-first, app-centric world.

About Swrve

Swrve is the only true enterprise-grade marketing and customer engagement platform that helps the world's leading brands confidently scale communications over millions of customers, and delivers dynamic data and AI driven interactions that are optimized for relevance in real time. Swrve, a leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, helps customers achieve business results 3x faster and profit growth 200x faster than the S&P 500. Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily. Learn more at https://www.swrve.com or follow @Swrve_Inc on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005423/en/

Contacts:

Alex Dickel

swrve@gravitatepr.com