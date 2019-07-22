Compassion Institute: Compassion-Driven Medicine Initiative Offers Timely Opportunity for Culture Change in Healthcare

Compassion Institute Announces Joint Initiative to Transform Medical Education with University of California San Diego (UCSD) in New T. Denny Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion

HALF MOON BAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Compassion Institute, a global compassion education advocate and provider, is to partner with UCSD's new T. Denny Sanford Institute to make compassion-driven medicine a reality.

This new Institute will be the first organization to integrate scientific inquiry with evidence-based compassion training, providing skills and tools tailored to medical students and practicing physicians. This new education model will be known as The Sanford Method in honor of T. Denny Sanford, whose generous financial commitment has made the initiative possible.

The Compassion Institute will work closely with members of the scientific and teaching staff of T. Denny Sanford Institute to research and develop innovative compassion-based programs for integration into the medical school curricula, and support practicing clinicians everywhere.

"The Compassion Institute is honored to be collaborating with UC San Diego and the T. Denny Sanford Institute in this integration of best-in-class compassion education programs and scientific knowledge around empathy and compassion," said Dr. Thupten Jinpa, founder and chairman of Compassion Institute. "The potential for wide-reaching benefits for practicing medical professionals, and positive impact on patient care continues to be our inspiration for this work," he added.

"We have an unprecedented opportunity to bring significant change to how we approach medical education and the front line of patient care," said William Mobley, M.D., Ph.D., associate dean of neuroscience initiatives, a long-time advocate for the empirical study of compassion and interim director of the new institute. "We are delighted that Compassion Institute, as a key partner and collaborator in this endeavor, will bring its domain expertise to both content and delivery of our education programs."

"By the deliberate introduction of compassion education at key points in physician training, The Sanford Method will, we hope, contribute to a positive culture in the profession, at the same time as alleviating stress, burn-out, empathic distress, and other challenges," added K.C. Branscomb, executive director of Compassion Institute.

About Compassion Institute

Compassion Institute (CI) is a respected global leader in compassion education. A U.S.-registered public charity, founded in 2016 by Thupten Jinpa, Ph.D., the principal translator to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for the past 35 years, CI provides compassion-based training programs to the public and selected "keystone" professions critical to societal stability and health, including healthcare, law enforcement, education, and social services.

CI brings to this partnership with UCSD Medical School and the T. Denny Sanford Institute, the following:

Signature program Compassion Cultivation Training (CCT)© first developed at Stanford by Thupten Jinpa, in 2008, and further refined by CI's Founding Faculty, highly respected leaders in compassion education, contemplative practice, psychology, and compassion science. The program has been the subject of numerous research studies over the last decade, demonstrating its value in meeting many of the challenges of modern life.

Community of more than 200 professionally-certified CCT instructors from across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, who have undertaken six months to a year of specialized training.

Highly qualified staff administering a range of compassion-based education programs; and a global alumni community.

