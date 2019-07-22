Kohl's Selects Dsco as Its Platform for All Drop Ship Suppliers on Kohls.com

Dsco's ease of adding e-commerce suppliers facilitates Kohl's online assortment expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kohl's selected Dsco, an enterprise drop ship platform, to support its drop ship supplier network. The move enables Kohl's to accelerate their strategy of leveraging their drop ship network to expand assortment as part of its digital growth initiative.



Dsco's technology enables integrated, data-driven relationships between retailers and brands to streamline fulfillment and reduce costs through drop shipping . By offering efficient and cost-effective onboarding of new suppliers and assortment, Dsco helps Kohl's partner with additional suppliers and brands to increase the number of products available to customers on Kohls.com .

"Leveraging Dsco's technology and infrastructure creates an opportunity for Kohl's to further expand our digital assortment through drop shipping," said Cherise Ordlock, Kohl's senior vice president for digital and omnichannel. "In addition to delivering increased brand choice to Kohl's customers, Dsco's business model provides savings to Kohl's and our suppliers and is another example of Kohl's ongoing company priority on Operational Excellence."

Dsco is creating the next generation of fluid inventory solutions as an alternative to complex legacy B2B integrations . This simplifies the process for enterprises to set up real-time inventory visibility and order processing across thousands of B2B partners while also providing superior insights to improve the customer experience.

"Kohl's is one of the most respected names in the industry and this partnership is a move to more easily add product choices for Kohl's customers," says Dsco Founder and CEO Jeremy Hanks. "We're thrilled to be working together."

Kohl's has already fully migrated to Dsco's enterprise drop ship platform.

About Dsco

Headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, Dsco is the world's most powerful distributed inventory platform, simplifying the way companies connect and exchange retail data. Leading enterprise retailers including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Luxottica, and Finish Line-as well as thousands of their brand partners-use Dsco to sell more perfectly. For more information, please visit http://www.dsco.io/ .