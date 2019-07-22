We expect H119 results to show strong EBITDA growth for the group (up 23% yoy), with the power & gas business a key driver (EBITDA up almost three times yoy). We see several growth opportunities in the Greek power and gas market for Mytilineos and the election results may accelerate its growth plans. Furthermore, we believe the recently announced construction of a new power plant is likely to achieve high returns and drive further growth. Despite the recent re-rating, the stock remains attractively priced, offering 12-14% pa free cash flow yield in FY19-22e.

