On this occasion, NAVYA will hold a conference call on the same day at 1pm (Paris time)

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market, will present its new strategic orientations and its 2019 half-year sales on Thursday, July, 25 at 8:00 am CEST.

On this occasion, Étienne Hermite, CEO and Frank Maccary, CFO, will host a conference call in English and a Q&A session at 1:00 pm Paris time. A presentation will be available in the Investors section of NAVYA's website.

To access the conference call, please dial the number and access code below:

From France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

- From the United-Kingdom: +44 20 7194 3759

- From the United States: +1 646 722 4916

- Access code: 93 44 95 75

To access the replay, which will be available for a 90-day period, please dial the following number and access code and follow the instructions:

From France: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

- From the United-Kingdom: +44 20 3364 5147

- From the United States: +1 646 722 4969

- Access Code: 41 88 64 552

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 270 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

