In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 July to 19 July 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 82,7410 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 83,7924 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 83,3473 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81,3878 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81,5710 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 82,5679

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

