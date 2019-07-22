Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 July to 19 July 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the
transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|15/07/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
82,7410
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|16/07/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
83,7924
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|17/07/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
83,3473
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|18/07/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
81,3878
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|19/07/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
81,5710
XPAR
|TOTAL
15 000
82,5679
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
