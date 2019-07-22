SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Resume Screening Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The shortage of skilled workforce is driving a majority of the industries such as the BFSI, and the IT sectors conduct large scale recruitments, which are consequently resulting in exponential demand growth of the resume screening services market. Not only do these services assist buyers in addressing the complexities involved during the recruitment procedure but also help avert risks like resume frauds and information discrepancies that result in the selection of suboptimal candidates. These functionalities will play critical roles in driving the demand for resume screening services, thereby accelerating the spend momentum of the market.

Increasing instances of resume frauds in APAC are compelling the end-user sectors to outsource resume screening services to category service providers to identify and mitigate such potential risks. This is driving the spend momentum of the market in this region. The healthcare sector in North America is conducting large-scale recruitment of staffs, which is catering to the demand growth of the resume screening services market in this region.

This resume screening services market procurement intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"The adoption of online applicant entry platform will save the costs associated with the purchase of paper as well as documents and files for service providers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "This will optimize the OPEX of service providers, enhancing cost-saving opportunities for buyers," added Tridib.

This resume screening services market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Increase in resume fraud will drive category spend

Change in technology will have a high business impact

This resume screening services market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Category ecosystem

Category management enablers

Category definition

