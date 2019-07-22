Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 22ndJuly 2019 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its £500m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 18 June 2019.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 69,840 Shares

Date of transaction: 22ndJuly 2019

Average price paid per Share: 2,222.38 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 2,196 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 2,233 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 463,968,752 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 35,256,960 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 463,968,752 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950276/AHT_Transaction_summary_20190722.pdf

