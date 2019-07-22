AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company 22-Jul-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer AEW UK REIT plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): Type 1 & Type 3 Disclosure X as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Schroders plc City and country of London, UK registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 18.07.2019 threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 19.07.2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number voting rights through both in of voting rights financial % (8.A + rights of attached instruments 8.B) issuer to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 5.043% N/A 5.043% 151,558,251 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 9.885% N/A 9.885% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive Directive Directive Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) ) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BWD24154 7,643,485 5.043% SUBTOTAL 8. 7,643,485 5.043% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Period acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of of date Conversion voting voting financ Period rights rights ial instru settlement ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting X rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of if it equals or is through financial both if it higher than the instruments if it equals or notifiable equals or is is higher threshold higher than the than the notifiable notifiable threshold threshold Schroders plc Schroder Administration Limited Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited Schroder & Co. Limited Schroders plc Schroder Administration Limited Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited Schroders (C.I.) Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information This disclosure is being made due to a legal entity, Schroder & Co. Limited, falling below the 5% threshold. Place of completion London Date of completion 19.07.2019 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: HOL TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14242 EQS News ID: 844861 End of Announcement EQS News Service

