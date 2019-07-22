Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 15th, 2019 to July 19th, 2019 included:
Day of the transaction (dd/mm/yyyy)
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
15/07/2019
FR0011950732
69 459
11,7636
XPAR
15/07/2019
FR0011950732
878
11,7300
BATE
15/07/2019
FR0011950732
1 533
11,7192
CHIX
15/07/2019
FR0011950732
730
11,7300
TRQX
16/07/2019
FR0011950732
90 000
11,7150
XPAR
16/07/2019
FR0011950732
10 000
11,7229
BATE
16/07/2019
FR0011950732
5 000
11,7188
CHIX
16/07/2019
FR0011950732
5 000
11,7227
TRQX
17/07/2019
FR0011950732
98 242
11,5651
XPAR
17/07/2019
FR0011950732
13 594
11,5284
BATE
17/07/2019
FR0011950732
8 500
11,5242
CHIX
17/07/2019
FR0011950732
7 500
11,5299
TRQX
18/07/2019
FR0011950732
95 000
11,2400
XPAR
18/07/2019
FR0011950732
30 000
11,2388
BATE
18/07/2019
FR0011950732
15 000
11,2311
CHIX
18/07/2019
FR0011950732
5 000
11,2304
TRQX
19/07/2019
FR0011950732
80 000
11,1128
XPAR
19/07/2019
FR0011950732
28 000
11,0601
BATE
19/07/2019
FR0011950732
14 825
11,0700
CHIX
19/07/2019
FR0011950732
17 175
11,0629
TRQX
TOTAL
595 436
11,4243
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005540/en/
Contacts:
Elior Group