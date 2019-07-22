Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 15th, 2019 to July 19th, 2019 included:

Day of the transaction (dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) 15/07/2019 FR0011950732 69 459 11,7636 XPAR 15/07/2019 FR0011950732 878 11,7300 BATE 15/07/2019 FR0011950732 1 533 11,7192 CHIX 15/07/2019 FR0011950732 730 11,7300 TRQX 16/07/2019 FR0011950732 90 000 11,7150 XPAR 16/07/2019 FR0011950732 10 000 11,7229 BATE 16/07/2019 FR0011950732 5 000 11,7188 CHIX 16/07/2019 FR0011950732 5 000 11,7227 TRQX 17/07/2019 FR0011950732 98 242 11,5651 XPAR 17/07/2019 FR0011950732 13 594 11,5284 BATE 17/07/2019 FR0011950732 8 500 11,5242 CHIX 17/07/2019 FR0011950732 7 500 11,5299 TRQX 18/07/2019 FR0011950732 95 000 11,2400 XPAR 18/07/2019 FR0011950732 30 000 11,2388 BATE 18/07/2019 FR0011950732 15 000 11,2311 CHIX 18/07/2019 FR0011950732 5 000 11,2304 TRQX 19/07/2019 FR0011950732 80 000 11,1128 XPAR 19/07/2019 FR0011950732 28 000 11,0601 BATE 19/07/2019 FR0011950732 14 825 11,0700 CHIX 19/07/2019 FR0011950732 17 175 11,0629 TRQX TOTAL 595 436 11,4243

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

