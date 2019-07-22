Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 15 to 19, 2019 (French only):

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/07/2019 FR0000121485 13 644 521.2387 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/07/2019 FR0000121485 666 521.1002 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/07/2019 FR0000121485 3 007 525.9855 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/07/2019 FR0000121485 32 683 517.1484 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/07/2019 FR0000121485 12 514.1500 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/07/2019 FR0000121485 132 521.4621 XPAR TOTAL 50 144 518.8544

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3238d25d0ec22c58/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-15-to-19-2019.pdf

