In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 15 to 19, 2019 (French only):
Issuer's name
Issuer's identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
15/07/2019
FR0000121485
13 644
521.2387
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
16/07/2019
FR0000121485
666
521.1002
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
17/07/2019
FR0000121485
3 007
525.9855
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
18/07/2019
FR0000121485
32 683
517.1484
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
18/07/2019
FR0000121485
12
514.1500
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
19/07/2019
FR0000121485
132
521.4621
XPAR
TOTAL
50 144
518.8544
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3238d25d0ec22c58/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-15-to-19-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
Contacts:
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com