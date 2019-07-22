Sprint's Best-in-Class BYOD Communication and Administration Solution Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan

Sprint MultiLine is a carrier-agnostic platform that prioritizes both ease of use and ease of administration for businesses of all sizes

SANTA CLARA, California, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American enterprise bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sprint with the 2019 North American Product Leadership Award for its Sprint MultiLine solution. The platform's ease of use and high-value integrations meets the needs of both the worker and the organization. Its carrier-agnostic, enterprise-grade communications, simplified management, accurate user reimbursements, privacy, and security give it a strong edge in the market.

"Sprint is the only major U.S. carrier offering a BYOD communications and management solution designed specifically for businesses. Sprint MultiLine deploys as an over-the-top (OTT) service with voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and time-division multiplexing (TDM) for enterprise-grade voice and text capability," said Jeanine Sterling, industry analyst. "The app also features a cloud-based management portal that allows administrators to easily manage a pool of business phone numbers, including reclaiming and reassigning the numbers to new employees as needed. The portal delivers granular visibility to business line metrics to aid the review of detail records and usage statistics in real time."

Furthermore, Sprint MultiLine easily integrates with other apps and systems, which could be internally-designed legacy solutions or purchased third-party products. As employees regularly interface with these systems and need them to work smoothly with their BYOD solution, Sprint offers APIs for business integration. In addition to the general benefits of BYOD, such as reduced hardware and asset management and depreciation costs, Sprint MultiLine's web-based reporting and enterprise mobility management (EMM) integrations enable companies to accurately track and reimburse business usage on the employee's personal smartphone.

Sprint MultiLine works seamlessly with leading EMM platforms to protect the data residing on the enterprise number. The carrier presents a subscription pricing model to ensure affordability, while also providing add-on features such as SMS opt-in, SMS redaction and the popular mobile recording option. It has rapidly expanded its footprint in the financial services sector, a demanding market segment that places heavy emphasis on compliance with both security and privacy regulations. The company is now working on delivering additional product capabilities such as text opt-in and redaction features, which are especially relevant in this industry.

"Sprint's full work phone functionality, including: carrier-grade voice and text communications; call recording and text logging at individual and group levels can lead to additional sales opportunities and use cases," noted Sterling. "These product benefits, complemented by superior service and cost benefits, have allowed it to achieve true leadership in the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

To learn more about Sprint's MultiLine solution, please contact Sprint@godriven360.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

