TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract from Neptune Energy for the Seagull project, located in the Central North Sea. This contract is the second call-off under the recently announced five-year strategic global alliance agreement between TechnipFMC and Neptune Energy.

TechnipFMC will manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including production and water wash pipelines, umbilicals, subsea structures and control systems.

Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are delighted to partner again with Neptune Energy. Our alliance clearly demonstrates the importance and value of early engagement and collaboration as well as our ability to offer clients a full suite of services and global experience. We look forward to expanding our working relationship through the development of fields such as Seagull. As architects of our clients' projects and through the adoption of collaborative working methods, we can bring more efficient, repeatable solutions to our clients that increase value, reduce engineering interfaces and time to market."

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Seagull discovery, together with joint venture partners BP and Japex. Seagull is a high-pressure, high-temperature oil field located in the Central North Sea in a water depth of approximately 90 meters. Comprising four subsea production wells, a new 5 kilometer pipe-in-pipe production line and a 17 kilometer control umbilical, Seagull outputs will travel via the Heron pipeline system to the BP-operated ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) development and on through the Forties pipeline system to Grangemouth, UK.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a "significant" contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "estimated" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

