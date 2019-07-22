Open Compute Project Foundation: OCP Future Technologies Symposium extends deadline to July 31, 2019

Event focused on future technology innovation to be held at the annual 2019 OCP Regional Summit.

Austin, TX, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) invites students and researchers from around the world to submit posters for the OCP Future Technologies Symposium, as a new addition to the 2019 OCP Regional Summit in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Symposium was launched earlier this year in conjunction with the OCP Global Summit, which is held each Spring in San Jose, CA, and attracts nearly 4,000 influential technology professionals from around the world.

The symposium targets innovations and technology that can help drive, grow and support the open hardware ecosystem in, near and around the datacenter and beyond. The symposium is intended to build partnerships across academia and industry which can focus on solving future problems facing the industry. And accelerate productization through these partnerships and open source R&D .

Draft papers will be reviewed by the OCP leadership and foundation's technical advisory board and Project Leaders. Acceptance will be based on content and overall program balance. The authors of the accepted drafts will have the opportunity to submit a poster and present their work during the OCP Regional Summit in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 26-27 September.

"A continuous flow of new technology and ideas are necessary to design and deliver efficient, scalable computing. The OCP Symposium will connect the OCP Community to promising new technology research being explored by academia, researchers, and startup companies and engaging them in open-source R&D collaboration" stated Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

Draft submissions are due July 31, 2019 (11:30 pm PDT)

Requirements:

All drafts must be received before the deadline via the online submission form. Incomplete or late submissions will not be reviewed. All submissions must include:

• Two-page draft paper with the IEEE two-column conference proceeding format

• Choose a track for your submission

• List of authors, including one member (at a minimum) available to travel to the event

• Sign the conflicts of interest disclosure

• Review the submission questions and submit your draft paper here: https://www.opencompute.org/events/ocp-symposium

Draft papers must include:

• Original work done by the author(s)

• Clearly articulate the problem statement

• Clearly identify the methodology proposed to address the problem

• Provide a section on the results or findings

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

For questions about the Symposium, email symposium@opencompute.org

The 2019 OCP Regional Summit will be held September 26-27 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. For sponsorship, exhibit or registration information, visit:

https://www.opencompute.org/summit/regional-summit

