MUNICH, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019ein.



Mapbox user, Mobility-Startups, Fahrzeughersteller und die lokale Entwickler Community sind dabei mit Präsentationen und Gesprächen über die Schlüsselrolle von digital Karten in mobility. Zum Auftakt gibt's lightning talks von Mapillary, Daimlerund Mapbox:

Emil Dautovic, VP Automobility bei Mapillary, spricht darüber, wie Mapillary (https://www.mapillary.com/)'s riesige Bilddatenbank und Computer Vision-Technologie Unternehmen dabei hilft, HD-Karten für autonomes Fahren zu entwickeln.

(https://www.mapillary.com/)'s riesige Bilddatenbank und Computer Vision-Technologie Unternehmen dabei hilft, HD-Karten für autonomes Fahren zu entwickeln. Søren Nissen, Head of Product Autonomous Services bei Daimler analysiert die Frage ob ein Mensch oder ein Roboter einen bestimmten Fahrgast transportieren sollte.

Alex Barth, VP Automotive & Mobility bei Mapbox (https://www.mapbox.com), spricht darüber, wie Karten, die aus Millionen von Sensoren und Bildern von Dashboard-Kameras mit Hilfe von künstlicher Intelligenz in Echtzeit generiert werden, neue Anwendungsmöglichkeiten eröffnen.

RSVP zur Teilnahme: https://munichmapsmeetup.splashthat.com/

Thursday, 25th July 2019

6:00 - 9:00 PM

Bar Alpina

Rindermarkt 13/14,

80331 München,

Germany



Contact:

Mapbox

press@mapbox.com

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.6 million developers. Mapbox provides a global map, real-time traffic, location search and navigation via our APIs and SDKs. Our services power industry leaders, including CNN, Facebook, IBM, Instacart, Lonely Planet, Porsche, Snapchat, Tableau, The Weather Channel, and Yahoo! JAPAN. Mapbox is the foundation for other platforms, letting enterprises analyze their data, drone companies publish flyovers, friends find each other, real estate sites visualize properties, satellite companies process cloud-free imagery, and insurance companies track assets. Founded in 2010, Mapbox has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Helsinki, Minsk and Shanghai. Learn more at Mapbox.com and follow our blog (blog.mapbox.com). Or follow us on Twitter @Mapbox.



