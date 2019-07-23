iboss Discusses CASB for Data in Motion and Data at Rest

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / When operating within a cyber security landscape that is constantly evolving, the mitigation of outside threats is dependent on an understanding of potential vulnerabilities. iboss, the world leading provider of cloud security, explains the two core states of data at risk, and why a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is an essential component to effective and comprehensive protection. By streamlining a multifaceted approach, organizations can ensure the safety of their sensitive files, regardless of where they are stored.

CASBs are on-premises or cloud-based software that sit between cloud service users and their applications, monitoring activity while enforcing security policies. Although they were initially considered more of a niche service, the expanding use of the cloud on a global scale created the need for a corresponding security system. This trend was noted by Gartner in a 2017 report, where co-author Steve Riley predicted that 60 percent of large enterprises will use a CASB to govern cloud services by 2020 - up from less than 10 percent today. "CASBs are becoming as important to the cloud as firewalls became to data centers," wrote Riley. "With your firewall: the whole purpose was to protect the data on your systems," he continued. "In the cloud it's still your data, but not your system anymore. CASBs are the thing that helps you protect your data on somebody else's systems."

While the protection of digital files and information is the inherent goal of any cyber security system, important distinctions must be made with regards to where data resides. Data in motion describes the process of moving information from one location to another through an internet connection or private network. When in transit, this data is considered more vulnerable, whether it's moving between networks, or from a local storage device to cloud storage. The data is more vulnerable because data movement is required for data loss to occur. In contrast, data at rest refers to data that is not actively moving around from devices and networks, such as files sitting in a hard drive, external storage or cloud storage. This data is more secure, but potential attackers often find it more of a valuable target, creating more focus on breach attempts.

Protecting both areas of data simultaneously is crucial in today's environment, as security threats continue to acclimate and develop innovative ways to obtain access to networks and devices. The most effective approach involves combining security platforms on each end to work together. "For the near future, organizations will continue to move into the cloud as they take advantage of cloud performance, reliability and economics," writes Forbes Technology Council contributor Yaki Faitelson. "Smart organizations who evaluate cloud providers and cloud-only point solutions should focus on security platforms that streamline and simplify security and management for both cloud and on-premises data," he adds. iboss cloud is a gateway that provides CASB for data in motion and is complimented by integration with Microsoft Cloud App Security to protect data at rest. This ensures a full scale CASB solution by analyzing traffic as it goes to and from users, and while it rests in the cloud.

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional security appliances, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 100 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide.

