Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

Q1 sales were $644 million, up 6 percent in US dollars and 9 percent in constant currency, compared to Q1 of the prior year.

Q1 GAAP operating income grew 46 percent to $47 million, compared to $32 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 17 percent to $0.27, compared to $0.23 in the same quarter a year ago.

Q1 non-GAAP operating income grew 11 percent to $67 million, compared to $61 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 non-GAAP EPS grew 15 percent to $0.39, compared to $0.34 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was $37 million, compared to $12 million in the same period a year ago.

"We had a strong start to the year thanks to the consistent execution of our strategy," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Our portfolio of innovative products continues to deliver. We achieved double-digit growth across a number of categories, including Video Collaboration, and growth in all three regions. I'm excited about our business and the innovation ahead of us."

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $375 million to $385 million in non-GAAP operating income.

CFO Search

Logitech today confirmed that Nate Olmstead is now the Company's new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Nate joined Logitech in 2019 as vice president of business finance, with over 16 years of financial management experience, most recently as the vice president of finance for global operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

"Nate has proven to be a good fit for us as a chief financial officer," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "He has shown strong strategic insight, financial acumen, and practical operational experience. I look forward to building on our terrific partnership for many years to come."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2020.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, innovation, secular trends, opportunities, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2020 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2019 2018 Net sales 644,225 608,480 Cost of goods sold 401,978 382,171 Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory 3,271 2,372 Gross profit 238,976 223,937 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 123,033 114,584 Research and development 42,243 38,987 General and administrative 22,159 25,473 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,596 2,521 Restructuring charges, net 478 9,921 Total operating expenses 191,509 191,486 Operating income 47,467 32,451 Interest income 2,553 2,369 Other income (expense), net 1,861 (1,571 Income before income taxes 51,881 33,249 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (A) 6,536 (5,217 Net income 45,345 38,466 Net income per share: Basic 0.27 0.23 Diluted 0.27 0.23 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 166,302 165,317 Diluted 168,797 168,756

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 596,956 604,516 Accounts receivable, net 418,816 383,309 Inventories 297,007 293,495 Other current assets 68,927 69,116 Total current assets 1,381,706 1,350,436 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 76,713 78,552 Goodwill 343,702 343,684 Other intangible assets, net 112,132 118,999 Other assets (B) 173,448 132,453 Total assets 2,087,701 2,024,124 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 338,748 283,922 Accrued and other current liabilities (B) 394,675 433,897 Total current liabilities 733,423 717,819 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 36,133 36,384 Other non-current liabilities (B) 120,111 93,582 Total liabilities 889,667 847,785 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares 173,106 at June 30 and March 31, 2019 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at June 30 and March 31, 2019 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 34,621 at June 30 and March 31, 2019 Additional paid-in capital 35,048 56,655 Shares in treasury, at cost 6,642 at June 30, 2019 and 7,244 at March 31, 2019 (170,140 (169,802 Retained earnings 1,410,381 1,365,036 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (107,403 (105,698 Total shareholders' equity 1,198,034 1,176,339 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,087,701 2,024,124

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 45,345 38,466 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 10,802 10,699 Amortization of intangible assets 6,867 4,893 Loss (gain) on investments (211 13 Share-based compensation expense 12,218 13,259 Deferred income taxes (3,381 (9,659 Other (4 124 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (34,264 (68,557 Inventories (2,681 (18,200 Other assets (5,387 (4,225 Accounts payable 55,592 51,188 Accrued and other liabilities (48,380 (5,719 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,516 12,282 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,340 (8,744 Investment in privately held companies (170 (225 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (243 Purchases of trading investments (1,155 (2,500 Proceeds from sales of trading investments 1,196 2,867 Net cash used in investing activities (9,469 (8,845 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of registered shares (15,127 (9,982 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 393 1,104 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (19,370 (25,081 Net cash used in financing activities (34,104 (33,959 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (503 (7,309 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,560 (37,831 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 604,516 641,947 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 596,956 604,116

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited NET SALES Three Months Ended June 30, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2019 2018 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices 121,983 127,790 (5 Keyboards Combos 128,679 128,222 PC Webcams 28,128 29,674 (5 Tablet Other Accessories 38,339 32,436 18 Video Collaboration 73,424 58,792 25 Mobile Speakers 50,416 34,327 47 Audio Wearables 58,624 52,154 12 Gaming 134,515 136,026 (1 Smart Home 9,864 9,011 9 Other (1) 253 48 427 Total sales 644,225 608,480 6

(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (C) Three Months Ended June 30, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2019 2018 Gross profit GAAP 238,976 223,937 Share-based compensation expense 1,158 1,130 Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory 3,271 2,372 Gross profit Non-GAAP 243,405 227,439 Gross margin GAAP 37.1 36.8 Gross margin Non-GAAP 37.8 37.4 Operating expenses GAAP 191,509 191,486 Less: Share-based compensation expense 11,060 12,129 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,596 2,521 Less: Restructuring charges, net 478 9,921 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 176,375 166,915 % of net sales GAAP 29.7 31.5 % of net sales Non GAAP 27.4 27.4 Operating income GAAP 47,467 32,451 Share-based compensation expense 12,218 13,259 Amortization of intangible assets 6,867 4,893 Restructuring charges, net 478 9,921 Operating income Non GAAP 67,030 60,524 % of net sales GAAP 7.4 5.3 % of net sales Non GAAP 10.4 9.9 Net income GAAP 45,345 38,466 Share-based compensation expense 12,218 13,259 Amortization of intangible assets 6,867 4,893 Restructuring charges, net 478 9,921 Loss (gain) on investments (211 13 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 907 (9,109 Net income Non GAAP 65,604 57,443 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 0.27 0.23 Diluted Non GAAP 0.39 0.34 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP 168,797 168,756

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Three Months Ended June 30, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2019 2018 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 1,158 1,130 Marketing and selling 6,849 5,786 Research and development 2,154 1,549 General and administrative 2,057 4,794 Total share-based compensation expense 12,218 13,259 Income tax benefit (6,800 (9,529 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 5,418 3,730

(A) Swiss Federal Tax Reform

On May 19, 2019, the Swiss electorate approved the Federal Act on Tax Reform AHV Financing ("TRAF"), a major reform to better align the Swiss tax system with international tax standards. TRAF specifies mandatory and/or voluntary provisions in the cantonal tax law to the extent the federal reform measures are to be implemented through the modification of the cantonal tax law. The harmonization is expected to take effect on January 1, 2020.

The income tax provision for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.5 million based on an effective income tax rate of 12.6% of pre-tax income, compared to an income tax benefit of $5.2 million based on an effective income tax rate of (15.7)% of pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in our tax rate reflects the transitional income tax impact in Switzerland. The transitional income tax impact represents income tax provision at the current full statutory income tax rate of 13.62%, without taking account of the federal and cantonal tax reform yet to be enacted. We expect a gradual and modest increase in our cash tax payments in Switzerland each year until we fully reflect the new Swiss tax rate.

(B) Adoption of ASC Topic 842

We adopted the new standards for leases under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 842 using the modified retrospective approach as of April 1, 2019 and did not restate the financial statements of the comparative periods as is allowed by election of the transition option under ASC 842. Adoption of the standard resulted in the recognition of $32.0 million of right-of-use assets, $12.4 million of short-term lease liabilities and $25.8 million of long-term lease liabilities related to our leases on June 30, 2019.

(C) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of those companies in which we invested. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

