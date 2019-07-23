Sherry Li and Thompson Education Center Sponsor the CD Trips US Open Trip, For The Benefit of Town of Wallkill Boys & Girls Club

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Sherry Li, through Thompson Education Center where she serves as chairman, not only sponsored but also joined CD Trips US Open Trip (Men's & Women's R2). The event was held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and was for the benefit of the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Orange and Sullivan Counties.

Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member and is happy to support and to help the community and children. TEC has been making monthly fresh fruits, vegetable and meat deliveries to Boys & Girls Club/Town of Wallkill, NY since late 2015.

Thompson Education Center has already gained significant support from local government agencies, small businesses and individuals. Thompson Education Center will continue working closely with Sullivan County Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Association and other local groups to bring more investors and visitors to Sullivan County to strengthen the economy. Thompson Education Center will bring economic growth to the local community. Numerous construction professional firms have been retained for the project such as architects, engineers, land-use lawyers and local contractors. An increasing number of jobs will be created throughout the entire project such as real estate agents, professors, instructors, librarians, cleaning and maintenance workers amongst many others.

Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new high-end education community in Sullivan County. The project has entered into agreements and signed letters of interest with high schools, colleges, education institutions and systems both in the U.S. and China of which each of them will provide a great number of students to attend the center.

