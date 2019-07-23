WiMi: WIMI is Going to Be Listed On NASDAQ in a Good Business Growth Trend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / WiMi Hologram Cloud has filed its IPO prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO). From the explanation of the prospectus, the truth about WiMi Hologram Cloud is shown in front of the public, which finally let the holographic cloud industry widen its horizons with careful study.

It is shown in the prospectus that the net profit of WIMI raised from 7333 million yuan in 2017 to 8921 million yuan in 2018. The gross income raised from 49226626 yuan in the first quarter of 2018 to 78492282 yuan in the first quarter of 2019, which increased by 29265656 Yuan with 59.5 percent of growing rate. Net profit increased by 15266858 yuan with 68.7 percent of growing rate from 22226934 yuan for the three months ended on March 31st of 2018 to 37493792 yuan for the three months ended on March 31st of 2019. The gross income of the WiMi Hologram Cloud increased from RMB 192,029,524 Yuan in 2017 to RMB225,271,564 Yuan in 2018.

From the above data, it is easy to see that the whole business growth of the WiMi Hologram Cloud is in a benign development trend, and the financial revenue of 3 years has been increasing from 2017 to 2019. It is shown in the feedback from this market that the business revenue has been increasing, and the market development has been expanding.

The holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert real or animated 3D objects into the video and then integrate them seamlessly into the video. The online holographic ar advertising solution of WiMi Hologram Cloud embeds holographic AR advertising into movies and programs hosted by China's leading online video media platform. As of the December 31, 2018, holographic AR ads produced on the basis of WiMi Hologram Cloud software received about 6.6 billion views, compared with about 4.9 billion in the year ended December 31, 2017. In 2018, compared with the 97 customers in 2017, the number of its customers increased to121 customers. Compared with the average income of about 1.5 million yuan per customer gained for the whole of 2018, the average income per customer gained was 1.4 million yuan for the whole of 2017. The average income per customer is calculated by dividing the total revenue of AR advertising by the number of customers. As a result of technological advances, WiMi Hologram Cloud can insert more content into advertising, thus contributing to the increase in average income. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As shown in the IPO prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud that the services of WiMi Hologram Cloud will be deeply combined with 5G. Under the cooperation of 5G with high rate and low delay, it makes the average transmission delay is about 6ms in terms of remote communication, data transmission as well as from system terminal to service server, which is much lower than 4G network transmission delay. It trully ensures the richness and diversity of holographic AR remote communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay, and the richness and diversity of interaction in term of multi-terminal cooperation in different places. It makes the collaboration of port + cloud collaboration more efficient. Based on 5G AI face recognition technology and holographic AI DeepFake technology, the application of the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) and Internet of things (IOT) has made plenty of holographic services of the WiMi Hologram Cloud to be achieved with effective growth, such as holographic AR advertising business, holographic AR entertainment business, holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic social contact, holographic communication, holographic home hologram and so on.

In the first quarter of 2019, the net profit increased by 68% compared with the same period last year, and the profit growth space has been opened. WiMi Hologram Cloud has gone to the global board of NASDAQ for IPO, as the first share of global holographic AI vision, the profit growth space has been opened. The rapid development of 5G communication technology has laid a solid foundation for the development of more applications. Although it is still in the infrastructure stage, the industry has made it clear that 2019 is the pre-commercial year of 5G, and 2020 is the first year of large-scale commercial use. By then, there will certainly be more situational application development. To what extent will holographic communication evolve?. With the development of 5G holographic communication, the future development of WiMi Hologram Cloud is expected to be explosive strongly, which has only been established for only four years.

