Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, July 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota's three main pillars for Tokyo 2020 center on (1) Mobility for All, or allowing all people the freedom to move, (2) Sustainability, centering on the realization of a hydrogen society (environment/safety), and (3) Transportation support for the Games using the Toyota Production System (TPS). With these three pillars, Toyota has been aiming to provide mobility solutions that go beyond the traditional provision of vehicles.Looking towards Tokyo 2020, Toyota, through mobility solutions that combine TPS with diverse mobility, will support smooth operations for Tokyo 2020 as well as support the transport attendees, including staff and visitors. Also, through its robots, Toyota will support event operations and provide unique experiences, exceeding the general notion of what mobility has meant for the Games while continuing to challenge itself to provide "Mobility for All" by offering various mobility solutions to make Tokyo 2020 a one-of-a-kind event.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.