10th consecutive increase in revenue
- Revenue: further increase to €523 million (+2%)1
- EBITDA down slightly to €255 million (-2%)
- Net profit up to €41 million (+5%)
- Eurotunnel:
- Revenues increased to €456 million (+1%)
- Slight decline in EBITDA of 1% to €251 million
- Europorte:
- Revenues increased to €66 million (+10%)
- EBITDA up 12% to €13 million
Regulatory News:
GETLINK S.E. (Pairs:GET):
Jacques Gounon, Chairman and CEO of Getlink, said: "In the first half of the year, despite the jolts resulting from the political uncertainties of Brexit the Group has once again demonstrated the resilience of its business model with revenue growth for the tenth time in a row. Without the recent strike by French customs officers, the Group's EBITDA would also have increased. The Group remains confident in its ability to manage the next stages of Brexit and confirms the dividend growth policy."
1 All comparisons with the half-year 2018 income statement are based on the average exchange rate for the first half of 2019 of £1=€1.145.
Key events in the half year
- Group
- Payment of €193 million in dividends for the 2018 results.
- Settlement of a dispute with the UK Government totalling £33 million (€38 million), not recorded in the result at this stage. A first instalment of £11 million has been received.
- Compensation claim totalling €10.6 million to the French government for the negative effects of customs strikes this spring.
- Eurotunnel
- Truck and car traffic are lower than last year. An increased car market share (+2 points) to 59.9%, and truck market share remains relatively stable at 40.4%.
- Robust growth of 2% in the number of Eurostar passengers in the first half of the year, despite the severe impact of the French customs officers' strike at Paris Gare du Nord in March, April and early May.
- Excluding the French customs strike, the Group's EBITDA would have been up by around 2%.
- 10% growth in cross-Channel rail freight traffic.
- €15 million capital investment in advance of the first no-deal Brexit date of 29 March, for the installation of new infrastructure (Pit Stop, e-Gates, and a customs and SIVEP centre in Coquelles, the last two of which has been handed over to the authorities).
- Launch of the mid-life Passenger Shuttle refurbishment programme.
- Europorte
- Increase in revenue (+10%).
- EBITDA increase to €13 million (+12%).
- Successful start to new rail traction contracts and new wagon flows at the Feyzin and Donges sites.
- Positive impact of the new rail infrastructure management contracts in the Greater East and Hauts-de-France regions, which began in 2018 for Europorte's subsidiary Socorail.
- Routing activities development for Alstom Régiolis in connection with the Léman Express project (Switzerland).
- Development of a predictive maintenance programme through collaboration with the École Polytechnique.
- ElecLink
- Validation process of the whole project by the IGC is ongoing.
Net result continues to grow
The Group's consolidated revenue for the first half of 2019 totalled €523 million, an increase of €11 million, up 2% compared to the first half of 2018, despite the negative impact of the French customs officers' strike between 4 March and 15 May estimated €10 million.
The Group's operating expenses increased by €16 million for the half-year; including one-off costs (Macron bonus for €1 million and Brexit preparation for €3 million). For Eurotunnel, operating expenses rose 4% to €205 million.
Consolidated EBITDA for the first half of the year decreased by €5 million to €255 million. For Eurotunnel, EBITDA was down very slightly to €251 million (€254 million in the first half of 2018).
It should be noted that revenues and trading profit remain characterised by a strong seasonality over the year and that results for the first half cannot be extrapolated to the full year.
Net finance costs and other net financial income decreased by €9 million in the first six months of 2019, mainly due to the impact of lower UK and French inflation rates on the indexed portion of the debt.
In the first half of 2019, the Group posted a consolidated net profit of €41 million, up +5%.
Free Cash Flow from continuing operations increased by €21 million to €129 million in the first half of 2019, compared with €108 million in the first half of 2018.
OUTLOOK
In the context of a UK's exit from the European Union, the Group gave a financial objective of an EBITDA of €560 million in case of a "no-deal" or €575 million in case of agreement. As the absence of an agreement on Brexit on 31 October is becoming very likely, the reference scenario for 2019 is now the "no-deal" one.
2019 objectives:
- EBITDA: €560 million (exchange rate £1=€1.128)
- 2019 dividend: 41 cents per share
By 2022, the Group remains confident in its ability to generate sustainable growth and continues to expect growth in EBITDA. The Group is therefore confirming its medium-term outlook:
Horizon 2022:
- EBITDA: over €735 million (exchange rate £1=€1.14)
- Annual dividend increase: up 5 cents per share
GROUP REVENUE
First half (January June)
€ million
1st half
1st half
Change
1st half
Exchange rate £1 €
1.145
1.145
1.136
Shuttle Services
297
297
0%
296
Railway Network
153
148
+3%
147
Other revenues
6
6
0%
6
Sub-total Eurotunnel
456
451
+1%
449
Europorte
66
60
+10%
60
Getlink
1
1
0%
1
Revenues
523
512
+2%
510
*Average exchange rate for the first half of 2019: £1 €1.145.
**Recalculated at the average exchange rate for the first half of 2019.
Second quarter (April June)
€ million
2nd quarter
2nd quarter
Change
2nd quarter
Shuttle Services
149.9
157.3
-5%
157.5
Railway Network
82.0
77.5
+6%
77.5
Other revenues
2.8
3.4
-18%
3.3
Sub-total Eurotunnel
234.7
238.2
-1%
238.3
Europorte
33.6
30.1
+12%
30.1
Getlink
0.3
0.6
-50%
0.6
Revenues
268.6
268.9
0%
269.0
First quarter (January March)
€ million
1st quarter
1st quarter
Change
1st quarter
Exchange rate
1.157
1.157
1.137
Shuttle Services
146.9
139.4
+5%
138.3
Railway Network
71.8
70.7
+2%
70.1
Other revenues
3.1
2.7
+16%
2.7
Sub-total Eurotunnel
221.8
212.8
+4%
211.1
Europorte
32.3
29.7
+9%
29.7
Getlink
0.3
0.6
-51%
0.6
Revenues
254.4
243.1
+5%
241.4
*Average exchange rate for the first quarter 2019: £1 €1.157.
**Recalculated at the average exchange rate for the first quarter of 2019.
EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC
First half (January June)
1st half year
1st half year
Change
Truck Shuttles
809,621
845,132
-4%
Passenger Shuttles
Cars*
1,139,149
1,163,054
-2%
Coaches
26,954
27,274
-1%
High-speed passenger trains (Eurostar)
Passengers
5,299,197
5,198,821
+2%
Rail freight***
Trains
1,166
1,060
+10%
Second quarter (April June)
Q2
2019
Q2
2018
Change
Truck Shuttles
369,609
421,281
-12%
Passenger Shuttles
Cars*
660,655
675,851
-2%
Coaches
16,184
16,462
-2%
High-speed passenger trains (Eurostar)
Passengers
2,902,937
2,819,078
+3%
Rail freight***
Trains
567
484
+17%
First quarter (January March)
Q1
2019
Q1
2018
Change
Truck Shuttles
440,012
423,851
+4%
Passenger Shuttles
Cars*
478,494
487,203
-2%
Coaches
10,770
10,812
0%
High-speed passenger trains (Eurostar)
Passengers
2,396,260
2,379,743
+1%
Rail freight***
Trains
599
576
+4%
* Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motorhomes.
** Only passengers using Eurostar to cross the Channel are included in this table, thus excluding those who travel between Continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam).
*** Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo on behalf of BRB, SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Getlink SE
FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2019
CONTENTS*
HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2019
1
Analysis of consolidated income statement
1
Analysis of consolidated statement of financial position
6
Analysis of consolidated cash flows
7
Other financial indicators
8
Outlook
9
Risks
10
Related parties
10
SUMMARY HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
11
Consolidated income statement
11
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
11
Consolidated statement of financial position
12
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
13
Consolidated statement of cash flows
14
Notes to the financial statements
15
A.
Important events
15
B.
Principles of preparation, main accounting policies and methods
16
C.
Scope of consolidation
18
D.
Operating data
19
E.
Personnel expenses and benefits
20
F.
Intangible and tangible property, plant and equipment
22
G.
Financing and financial instruments
23
H.
Share capital and earnings per share
26
I.
Income tax expense
28
J.
Events after the reporting period
28
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION
29
DECLARATION BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2019
30
* English translation of Getlink SE's "rapport financier semestriel" for information purposes only.
Accounting standards applied and presentation of the consolidated results
Pursuant to EC Regulation 1606/2002 of 19 July 2002 on the application of international accounting standards, the consolidated financial statements of Getlink SE for the six month period ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
At 30 June 2018, the Group presented its operating leases off-balance sheet. At 31 December 2018, the Group opted for the early adoption of the new standard IFRS 16 on leasing contracts. The impact of the new standard on the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2018 is set out in note B.3.1 to the Group's consolidated half-year financial statements as at 30 June 2019.
Since the completion of the Group's internal corporate reorganisation described in note A.1 to the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2018 set out in section 2.2.1 of the 2018 Registration Document, the Group's corporate services have been presented in the "Getlink" segment, separately from those of the Eurotunnel segment.
The Group has applied IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" to its maritime segment since the cessation of MyFerryLink's operations in the second half of 2015. Accordingly, this activity's net results for the current and previous periods are presented as a single line in the income statement called "Net result from discontinued operations". More information on these transactions is given in note C.2 to the summary consolidated half-year financial statements.
HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2019
ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
To enable a better comparison between the two periods, the consolidated income statement for the first half of 2018 presented in this half-year activity report has been recalculated at the exchange rate used for the 2019 half-year income statement of £1=€1.145.
In the first half of 2019, the Group's consolidated revenues amounted to €523 million, an increase of €11 million (2%) compared to 2018, despite the negative impact of the French customs officers' strike action between 4 March and 15 May 2019 estimated at €10 million. Operating costs totalled €268 million, an increase of €16 million (6%) compared to 2018, including one-off costs for the Macron bonus payments of €1 million and Brexit preparations of €3 million. EBITDA reduced by €5 million (2%) to €255 million and the trading profit reduced by €5 million (3%) to €169 million. At €164 million, the operating profit for the first six months of 2019 was down by €8 million compared to 2018. After taking into account a reduction of €9 million in net finance costs and other financial income, the pre-tax result for the Group's continuing operations for the first half of 2019 was a profit of €37 million, an increase of €1 million compared to 2018.
After taking into account a net tax income of €4 million, the Group's net consolidated result for the first six months of 2019 was a profit of €41 million compared to a profit of €39 million in 2018.
€ million
1st half
1st half
Change
1st half
Improvement/(deterioration) of result
*recalculated
€M
**restated
Exchange rate €/£
1.145
1.145
1.136
Eurotunnel
456
451
5
+1
449
Getlink
1
1
1
Europorte
66
60
6
+10
60
Revenue
523
512
11
+2
510
Eurotunnel
(205
(197
(8
-4
(196
Getlink
(9
(6
(3
+50
(6
Europorte
(53
(48
(5
-10
(48
ElecLink
(1
(1
(1
Operating costs
(268
(252
(16
-6
(251
Operating margin (EBITDA)
255
260
(5
-2
259
Depreciation
(86
(86
(86
Trading profit
169
174
(5
-3
173
Other net operating charges
(5
(2
(3
(2
Operating profit (EBIT)
164
172
(8
-5
171
Net finance costs
(133
(136
3
+2
(135
Net other financial income
6
6
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations
37
36
1
+3
36
Income tax income/(expense)
4
3
1
-33
3
Net profit from continuing operations
41
39
2
+5
39
Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
Net consolidated profit for the period
41
39
2
+5
39
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2019 half-year income statement (£1=€1.145) and for the application of IFRS 16 as described in note B.3.1 to the summary half-year financial statements as at 30 June 2019.
** The revenue and operating costs published for the Fixed Link in the first half of 2018 were €450 million and €202 million (after restatement for IFRS 16) respectively.
The evolution of the pre-tax result from continuing operations by segment compared to 2018 is presented below:
€ million
Eurotunnel
Getlink
Europorte
ElecLink
Total
Pre-tax result from continuing activities for the 1st half of 2018*
33
4
1
(2
36
Improvement/(deterioration) of result:
Revenue
+5
+6
+11
Operating expenses
-8
-3
-5
-16
EBITDA
-3
-3
+1
-5
Depreciation
Trading result
-3
-3
+1
-5
Other net operating income/charges
-4
+1
-3
Operating result (EBIT)
-7
-2
+1
-8
Net financial costs and other
+13
-4
-1
+1
+9
Total changes
+6
-6
+1
+1
Pre-tax result from continuing operations for the 1st half of 2019
39
(2
1
(1
37
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2019 half-year income statement (£1=€1.145) and for the application of IFRS 16 as described in note B.3.1 to the summary half-year financial statements as at 30 June 2019.
1. EUROTUNNEL SEGMENT
The Group's core business is the Eurotunnel segment which operates and directly markets its Shuttle Services and also provides access, on payment of a toll, for the circulation of High-Speed Passenger Trains (Eurostar) and the Train Operators' Rail Freight Trains through its Railway Network. Since the Group's internal legal reorganisation described in note A.1 to the 2018 consolidated financial statements set out in section 2.2.1 of the 2018 Registration Document, the activities of the Group's corporate services have been presented separately from those of the Eurotunnel segment, in the "Getlink" segment. At 30 June 2018, as the new organisation had only recently been put in place, the Group's corporate services were reported together in the Fixed Link segment as previously.
€ million
1st half
1st half
Change
Improvement/(deterioration) of result
2019
2018*
€M
Exchange rate €/£
1.145
1.145
Shuttle Services
297
297
Railway Network
153
148
5
+3
Other revenue
6
6
Revenue
456
451
5
+1
External operating costs
(112
(110
(2
-2
Employee benefits expense
(93
(87
(6
-7
Operating costs
(205
(197
(8
-4
Operating margin (EBITDA)
251
254
(3
-1
EBITDA/revenue
55
56
-1 pt
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2019 half-year income statement (£1=€1.145) and for the application of IFRS 16 as described in note B.3.1 to the summary half-year financial statements as at 30 June 2019.
1.1 EUROTUNNEL SEGMENT REVENUE
Revenue generated by this segment, which in the first six months of 2019 represented 87% of the Group's total revenue, reached €456 million, up 1% compared to 2018.
1.1.1 Shuttle Services
Traffic (number of vehicles)
1st half
1st half
Change
Truck Shuttle
809,621
845,132
-4%
Passenger Shuttle:
Cars
1,139,149
1,163,054
-2%
Coaches
26,954
27,274
-1%
* Includes motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes.
At €297 million, Shuttle Services' revenue for the first half of 2019 remained at the same level as the previous year as a result of an increase in yields in line with the strategy of optimising the profitability of the Shuttle business and its dynamic pricing policy for both truck and passenger traffic.
Truck Shuttle
In a Short Straits cross-Channel truck market that contracted during the period by 3.0%, the Truck Shuttle service's market share remained relatively stable at 40.4% for the first half of 2019. After a first quarter boosted by stockpiling in anticipation of the initial Brexit date of 29 March 2019, the market was impacted by the French customs officers' strike as well as by the annual maintenance shutdowns of several car factories in the UK which were programmed in April instead of August as usual. The delay in the implementation of Brexit due to political uncertainties in Britain seems to be affecting economic activity. The number of vehicles carried by Eurotunnel decreased by 4% to 809,621 trucks.
Passenger Shuttle
Despite a Short Straits cross-Channel car market affected by the uncertainties surrounding Brexit and which contracted during the period by 5.9%, Eurotunnel's car traffic decreased by only 2% thanks to a market share improvement of 2 points compared to the previous year, to 59.9%.
The Passenger Shuttle's coach market share for the first half of 2019 remained relatively stable compared to the previous year, at 40.7% in a market that contracted by 0.5%.
1.1.2 Railway Network
Traffic
High-Speed Passenger Trains (Eurostar)
Passengers
5,299,197
5,198,821
2%
Train Operators' Rail Freight Services **:
Number of trains
1,166
1,060
10%
* Only passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.).
** Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.
The Group earned revenues of €153 million in the first half of 2019 from the use of its Railway Network by Eurostar's High-Speed Passenger Trains and by the Train Operators' Rail Freight Services, up 3% compared to 2018.
The 5,299,197 Eurostar passengers that used the Tunnel in the first half of 2019 represented a record first-half. This growth is driven by the continuing success of the London to Amsterdam service launched in April 2018 and the addition of a third service in June 2019, and is despite the significant impact on Eurostar's Paris-London traffic of the French customs officers' work to rule in March, April and May 2019.
In the first half of 2019, cross-Channel rail freight recorded a growth of 10% in the number of trains compared to the same period in 2018.
1.2 EUROTUNNEL SEGMENT OPERATING COSTS
Up to 30 June 2018, Eurotunnel and Getlink's operating costs were presented together as the Fixed Link segment. Following the internal legal reorganisation in 2018, the Group changed the allocation of operating charges between the two segments Getlink and Eurotunnel. In order to facilitate the comparison between the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, the analysis of the changes in operating costs given below is presented with the two segments together.
On this basis, operating costs of €214 million in the first half of 2019, have increased by 5% or €11 million compared to 2018 mainly as the result of:
- the impact of inflation on staff and other costs, including the Macron bonus payments and staff incentives;
- costs relating to Brexit of €3 million; and
- an increase of €4 million to assure improvements in the quality of service and the modernisation of equipment and infrastructure, particularly in customer services, the premium Flexiplus service, enhanced maintenance of both infrastructure and rolling stock as well as in digitalisation.
2. GETLINK SEGMENT
As explained above, the activities of the Getlink segment are now presented separately from those of the Eurotunnel segment. The Getlink segment includes the activities of the Group's holding company, Getlink SE, as well as its direct subsidiaries including the railway training centre CIFFCO.
For the first half of 2019, the Getlink segment's operating charges amounted to €9 million, up €3 million, reflecting the new allocation of operating costs between the Getlink and Eurotunnel segments. Explanation of changes in operating costs is included in paragraph 1.2 above.
3. EUROPORTE SEGMENT
The Europorte segment covers the entire rail freight transport logistics chain mainly in France and includes Europorte France and Socorail.
€ million
1st half
1st half
Change
Improvement/(deterioration) of result
2019
2018
€M
Revenue
66
60
6
(27
(24
(3
Employee benefits expense
(26
(24
(2
Operating costs
(53
(48
(5
Operating margin (EBITDA)
13
12
1
Europorte's EBITDA for the first half of 2019 increased by €1 million compared to 2018. The results for the period were driven by the contribution of new business and increased activity particularly in the petrochemical sector as well as by the continued strategy to sustainably reinforce Europorte's profitability.
4. ELECLINK SEGMENT
ElecLink's activity is the construction and operation of a 1 GW electricity interconnector between the UK and France. Construction works began in 2016 and the interconnector is expected to be in commercial operation mid-2020.
Costs directly attributable to the project are capitalised as assets under construction. During the first half of 2019, investment in the project amounted to €71 million.
Operating costs for the first half of 2019 amounted to €1 million, at a similar level as in the first half of 2018.
5. OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA)
EBITDA by business segment evolved as follows:
€ million
Eurotunnel
Getlink
Europorte
ElecLink
Total Group
EBITDA 2018 restated
254
(5
12
(1
260
Improvement/(deterioration):
Revenue
5
6
11
Operating costs
(8
(3
(5
(16
Total changes
(3
(3
1
(5
EBITDA 2019
251
(8
13
(1
255
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2019 income statement (£1=€1.145) and for the application of IFRS 16 as described in note B.3.1 to the summary half-year financial statements as at 30 June 2019.
The significant slowdown in the cross-Channel markets in the second quarter of 2019 together with the sporadic blockages caused by the French customs officers' strike in March, April and May have had a negative impact on the Eurotunnel segment's EBITDA in the first half of 2019. The impact of the customs officers' strike action in the period is estimated at €10.6 million. The Group's strategy of optimising the profitability of its Shuttle business through its dynamic pricing policy, of investment in the quality of its services and in the modernisation of its product as well as the control of its recurrent costs, has limited the reduction in the Group's operating margin to €5 million (-2%) compared to 2018. The Group's EBITDA for the first half of 2019 was €255 million.
6. OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)
At €86 million, depreciation charges remained stable compared to the first half of 2018.
The trading profit in the first half of 2019 was €169 million, down by €5 million (-3%) compared to 2018.
After taking into account net other operating charges of €5 million (€2 million in 2018), the operating profit for the first six months of 2019 was down by €8 million (-5%) compared to 2018, to €164 million.
7. NET FINANCIAL CHARGES
At €133 million for the first half of 2019, net finance costs decreased by €3 million compared to 2018 at a constant exchange rate. This decrease was mainly as a result of the impact of the decrease in inflation rates in the UK and France on the index-linked tranches of the debt (€9 million) and of the increase in the capitalisation of interest on the financing of the ElecLink project (€4 million) partially offset by financial charges on the Senior Secured Notes issued in October 2018 (€12 million).
Other net financial income of €6 million in the first half of 2019 included a €6 million income on the G2 notes held by the Group (2018: €4 million).
8. NET CONSOLIDATED RESULT
The Group's pre-tax result for continuing operations for the first six months of 2019 was a profit of €37 million, up €1 million compared to 2018 at a constant exchange rate.
Information on discontinued activities is set out in note C.2 to the Group's half-year consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2019.
After taking into account a net tax income of €4 million, the Group's net consolidated result for the first half of the 2019 financial year was a profit of €41 million compared to a profit of €39 million (restated at an equivalent exchange rate) for the same period in 2018.
ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
€ million
30 June
31 December
Exchange rate €/£
1.115
1.118
Fixed assets
6,682
6,657
Other non-current assets
582
569
Total non-current assets
7,264
7,226
Trade and other receivables
107
97
Other current assets
62
65
Cash and cash equivalents
485
607
Total current assets
654
769
Total assets
7,918
7,995
Total equity
1,624
2,006
Financial liabilities
4,887
4,907
Interest rate derivatives
993
748
Other liabilities
414
334
Total equity and liabilities
7,918
7,995
The table above summarises the Group's consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. The main elements and changes between the two dates, presented at the exchange rate for each period, are as follows:
- At 30 June 2019, "Fixed assets" include property, plant and equipment and intangible assets amounting to €5,893 million for the Eurotunnel segment, €682 million for the ElecLink segment and €102 million for the Europorte segment. The increase between 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 results mainly from investments of €71 million in the ElecLink project.
- Other non-current assets at 30 June 2019 include the G2 notes held by the Group amounting to €332 million and a deferred tax asset of €211 million.
- At 30 June 2019, "Cash and cash equivalents" amounted to €485 million after payment of the €193 million dividend, net capital expenditure of €101 million and €123 million in debt service costs (interest, repayments and fees).
- Equity decreased by €382 million as a result of the €193 million dividend distribution and the impact of the recycling of the fair value of value and of the change in market value on the partially terminated hedging contracts totalling €223 million partly offset by the net profit for the period of €41 million.
- Financial liabilities have decreased by €20 millioncompared to 31 December 2018 as a result of contractual debt repayments of €25 million, a decrease of €9 million in the liability relating to lease contracts under IFRS 16 and a decrease of €5 million due to the impact of the change in exchange rate on the sterling-denominated debt. These decreases have been partially offset by an increase of €22 million arising from fees and from the effect of inflation on the index-linked debt tranches of the Term Loan.
- The liability in respect of the valuation of the fair value of the interest rate derivatives which were partially terminated in 2017 increased by €245 million due to a decrease in the long term rates.
- Other liabilities include €306 million of trade and other payables and provisions, as well as retirement liabilities of €108 million.
ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
Consolidated cash flows
€ million
1st half
1st half
Exchange rate €/£
1.115
1.129
Net cash inflow from trading
279
280
Other operating cash flows and taxation
12
(9
Net cash inflow from operating activities
291
271
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(101
(111
|
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(311
(307
Net cash outflow from financing operations
(192
Total decrease in cash in the period
(121
(339
* The financial statements as at 30 June 2018 have been restated under IFRS 16 "Leases" as presented in note B.3.1 to the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.
At €279 million, net cash generated from trading by continuing operations in the first half of 2019 reduced by €1 million compared to the first half of 2018. This change is explained mainly by:
- a reduction of €3 million to €269 million for the Eurotunnel and Getlink segments' activities (first half of 2018: €272 million),
- Europorte's trading cash flow improved by €1 million to €10 million (first half of 2018: €9 million), and
- ElecLink's operating expenditure remained relatively stable at approximately €1 million.
The €21 million improvement in other operating and taxation cash flows is mainly due to a change in tax payments (net receipts of €6 million in the first half of 2019 compared to net payments of €5 million in the first half of 2018) and the receipt of £11 million in respect of the settlement agreement between the British Secretary of State for Transport and Eurotunnel (see note A.2 to the half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019).
At €101 million in the first half of 2019 (down by €10 million compared to the first half of 2018), net cash payments from investing activities comprised mainly:
- a net amount of €40 million relating to the Eurotunnel and Getlink segments (first half of 2018: €31 million). The main expenditure during the period comprised €9 million for facilities for Brexit (such as the pit-stops to regroup the different safety controls and loads, the SIVEP zone for the customs, veterinary and phytosanitary controls and e-gates with facial recognition for coach passengers), €14 million on infrastructure, €6 million on rolling stock, €2 million to improve service to customers on the terminals and €7 million on computing and digital projects, and
- payments of €60 million for the construction works on the ElecLink project (€79 million in the first half of 2018).
Net financing payments in the first half of 2019 amounted to €311 million compared to €307 million in the first half of 2018. During 2019, cash flow from financing comprised:
- €188 million for capital transactions:
- €193 million paid in dividends (€160 million in the first half of 2018); and
- €3 million net receipts from the liquidity contract (€0 million in the first half of 2018) and €3 million from the exercise of stock options (€3 million in the first half of 2018); in the first half of 2018, €15 million was paid in respect of the share buyback programme.
- €123 million of net debt service costs:
- €92 million of interest paid on the Term Loan and on other borrowings (€84 million in the first half of 2018); the increase in interest paid is mainly due to new Senior Secured Notes issued in October 2018;
- €25 million paid in respect of the scheduled repayments on the Term Loan and other borrowings (€39 million in the first half of 2018);
- €2 million of cash received from the scheduled repayment and €3 million of interest received on the G2 notes held by the Group;
- €10 million paid in relation to leasing contracts (€9 million in the first half of 2018) presented in cash flows related to financing activities in accordance with IFRS 16, and
- €4 million in relation to fees on the operation to simplify the debt completed in 2015 (€4 million in the first half of 2018).
On 9 February 2018, the Group completed the acquisition of the G2 inflation-linked notes, which was financed in part by an external loan. This transaction generated a net cash outflow of €192 million in the first half of 2018.
Free Cash Flow
The Group's Free Cash Flow, as defined in section 2.1.3.b of the 2018 Registration Document, shows the cash flows generated by the Group's current activities.
€ million
1st half
1st half
Exchange rate €/£
1.115
1.129
Net cash inflow from operating activities
291
271
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(41
(31
Debt service costs (interest paid, fees and repayments)
(123
(135
Interest received and other receipts
2
3
Free Cash Flow
129
108
Dividend paid
(193
(160
Purchase of treasury shares and net movement on liquidity contract
3
(16
ElecLink: project expenditure
(60
(79
Refinancing operations
(192
Use of Free Cash Flow
(250
(447
Decrease in cash in the period
(121
(339
* The financial statements as at 30 June 2018 have been restated under IFRS 16 "Leases" as presented in note B.3.1 to the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019.
At €129 million in the first half of 2019, Free Cash Flow for continuing activities has increased by €21 million compared to the same period in 2018 for the reasons set out in the previous section.
OTHER FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Financial covenants
Since the completion of the Group's corporate reorganisation during the first half of 2018, the debt service cover ratio has been based on the cash flows of the Eurotunnel Holding SAS sub-group of companies only. It is defined as their net operating cash flow less capital expenditure and taxes compared to their debt service costs, calculated on a rolling 12 month basis. The synthetic debt service cover ratio is calculated on the same basis but using a hypothetical amortisation on the Term Loan.
The financial covenants were comfortably respected for the period to 30 June 2019.
Net debt to EBITDA ratio
The net debt to EBITDA ratio as defined by the Group in paragraph 2.1.4.a of the 2018 Registration Document, is the ratio between consolidated EBITDA and financial liabilities less the value of the G2 notes and cash and cash equivalents held by the Group. The Group does not consider it appropriate to publish this ratio when calculated on the basis of the activity of a six month period. At 31 December 2018, the ratio was 7.2.
EBITDA to finance cost ratio
The ratio of the Group's consolidated EBITDA to its finance costs (excluding interest received and indexation) as defined in paragraph 2.1.4.a of the 2018 Registration Document is 2.2 at 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018 restated: 2.3).
OUTLOOK
The Group's results for the first half of 2019 have been affected by the uncertainties created by the delay to the implementation of Brexit and its impact on the economic environment. The sharp slowdown in the cross-Channel markets in the second quarter of 2019 as well as the sporadic blockages caused by the French customs officers' strike have impacted the activity of the Eurotunnel segment during the period.
Nevertheless, the results of the Shuttle activity, with revenue stable despite traffic being 3% lower, comfort, in a difficult context, the Group's commercial strategy of optimising profitability through active management of prices, for both the truck and car activities.
After a first quarter of strong growth which was boosted by the stockpiling by British companies during the first three months of the year on the assumption that Brexit would take place on 29 March, the cross-Channel truck market contracted sharply in the second quarter in a context of destocking and a progressive resumption of the automotive sector following the annual maintenance closure of several factories in April rather than August as would normally be the case. This situation was aggravated by the impact of the French customs officers' strike in March, April and May. Against this background, the Group has maintained its market share and its position as market leader on the cross-Channel truck market.
In a cross-Channel car market also affected by the uncertainties surrounding Brexit and which was significantly down in the first half of 2019, the Group increased its market share and the margins of its Passenger Shuttle business. The hesitancy of certain customers in relation to the effects of Brexit is slightly affecting the profile of reservations but the Group remains confident in its traffic targets for the peak summer period.
The political and economic situation in the UK remains uncertain and this situation is likely to continue in the second half of 2019. Nevertheless, the Group remains confident in its business model and in its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Its strategy, driven by an attractive commercial proposition based on quality of service and the digitalisation of processes, is aimed at maintaining its margins whilst adapting to market changes. The Group's investment policy serves this strategy and, with the signature during the period of the partnership with Bombardier as part of the large scale maintenance of the Passenger Shuttles, the Group is continuing its investments targeted at reinforcing service quality and modernising its infrastructure and equipment.
Despite the significant impact of the French customs officers' strike during the period, passenger high-speed train traffic travelling through the Tunnel continued to grow with an increase of 2% in the first half of 2019. The launch in June 2019 of a third return service between London and Amsterdam confirms the potential for growth of the rail transport market between the UK and the Continent despite the short term uncertainties surrounding Brexit.
With Brexit initially planned for 29 March 2019, the Group continued during the period to consult with the French and British authorities at all levels and implemented its action and investment plan designed to maintain the fluidity of traffic through its terminals.
In order to be ready to face the operational challenges of the new cross-border administrative formalities, during the first half of 2019 the Group completed the projects that it launched mid-2018 to modify the road layouts on the terminals and to construct new control areas for its Truck and Passenger Shuttle Services, as well as the digital projects for the capture and processing of data for the new border control formalities.
At the same time, the Group has defined and tested operating and organisational procedures for its operating staff on the terminals in Coquelles and Folkestone in order to ensure the optimal management of traffic flows through the sites post-Brexit, whatever the regulatory framework.
Europorte continues its strategy of prioritising the profitability of its operations and the quality of its services. Its performance in the first half of the year reinforces the Group's objective of creating value in rail freight in France through controlled growth and a high quality of service.
In respect of ElecLink, the Group continues its exchanges with the IGC and the Channel Tunnel Safety Authority in order to enable them to make a global decision on the authorisation for the commissioning of the interconnector. In the mean time, construction works on the converter stations have been completed in line with the original timetable. In this context, the Group currently expects that the interconnector will be operational mid-2020, slightly later than planned but with no impact on the 2020/2021 winter season.
Following Getlink's bond issue of €550 million in the form of Green Bonds in October 2018, the Group continues to seek opportunities to optimise its financing structure in order, as market conditions allow, to minimise the cost of servicing its debt and to support its strategy of developing its core business of infrastructure and transport activities.
Objectives*
In the context of the UK's exit from the European Union expected on 29 March 2019, the Group set a financial objective when announcing its 2018 annual results of an EBITDA for 2019 of €560 million in the case of a "no deal" Brexit (scenario 2) or €575 million if an agreement was reached (scenario 1) at an exchange rate of £1=€1.128.
The absence of an agreement on Brexit before 30 March, the successive failures of attempts to reach a withdrawal agreement and the new deadline of 31 October 2019 have increased the likelihood of a "no deal" Brexit and therefore mean that scenario 1 as announced during the annual results is no longer applicable.
The current political and economic climate correspond to scenario 2 and the EBITDA objective of €560 million at an exchange rate of £1=€1.128 now becomes the objective for 2019, but is still dependent on the States rapidly putting in place efficient border control procedures which do not result in operational disruptions.
This short term uncertainty does not detract from the Group's confidence in the solidity of its various businesses and in their medium- and long-term growth potential. The Group still maintains its objective of an EBITDA above €735 million (at £1=€1.14) by 2022.
* Objectives are based on data, assumptions and estimates that are considered to be reasonable. They take particular account of the consequences of the geopolitical context but are however liable to change or to be modified due to uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. Furthermore, the materialisation of certain risks as described in chapter 3 "Risk and control" of the 2018 Registration Document could have an impact on the Group's activities and its capacity to achieve its objectives. The Group does not therefore make any commitments nor does it give any guarantee that the objectives will be met, and the forward looking information contained in this chapter cannot be used to make a forecast of results.
RISKS
The main risks and uncertainties that the Group may face in the remaining six months of the financial year are identified in the "Risks and Controls" chapter (chapter 3) of the 2018 Registration Document, which contains a detailed description of the risk factors to which the Group is exposed. However, other risks, not identified at the date of publication of this half-year report, may exist.
RELATED PARTIES
In the first half of 2019, the Group did not have any related parties transactions as defined by IAS 24.
SUMMARY HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
€'000
Note
1st half
1st half
Full year
Revenue
D.1
523,042
510,373
1,079,449
Operating expenses
D.2
(142,753
(135,741
(270,198
Employee benefits expense
E
(124,974
(115,169
(240,146
Operating margin (EBITDA)
D.1
255,315
259,463
569,105
Depreciation
F
(86,671
(86,091
(173,944
Trading profit
168,644
173,372
395,161
Other operating income
D.3
87
663
1,638
Other operating expenses
D.3
(4,304
(2,966
(4,092
Operating profit
164,427
171,069
392,707
Finance income
G.6
1,324
859
1,733
Finance costs
G.6
(134,626
(136,421
(270,991
Net finance costs
(133,302
(135,562
(269,258
Other financial income
G.7
15,016
9,317
36,046
Other financial charges
G.7
(9,363
(8,860
(30,175
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations
36,778
35,964
129,320
Income tax expense of continuing operations
I.1
3,884
2,961
1,066
Net profit from continuing operations
40,662
38,925
130,386
Net (loss)/profit from discontinued operations
C.2
(57
4
(66
Net profit for the period
40,605
38,929
130,320
Net profit attributable to:
Group share
40,605
38,929
130,320
Earnings per share (€):
H.3
Basic earnings per share: Group share
0.08
0.07
0.24
Diluted earnings per share: Group share
0.08
0.07
0.24
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
0.08
0.07
0.24
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
0.08
0.07
0.24
* The financial statements as at 30 June 2018 have been restated under IFRS 16 "Leases" as presented in note B.3.1 below.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
€'000
Note
1st half
1st half
Full year
Items that will never be reclassified to the income statement:
Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits
(20,954
(21
(10,225
Related tax
I
1,125
6
222
Items that are or may be reclassified to the income statement:
Foreign exchange translation differences
3,837
(2,133
12,892
Hedging contracts: movement in market value and recycling of the fair value on the partially terminated contracts
G.2
(215,724
25,780
25,975
Related tax
I
(7,001
(7,376
(15,140
Net income recognised directly in equity
(238,717
16,256
13,724
Profit for the period Group share
40,605
38,929
130,320
Total comprehensive (loss)/ income for the period
(198,112
55,185
144,044
* The financial statements as at 30 June 2018 have been restated under IFRS 16 "Leases" as presented in note B.3.1 below.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
€'000
Note
30 June
31 December
ASSETS
Goodwill
F
20,392
20,392
Intangible assets
F
149,823
158,493
Total intangible assets
170,215
178,885
Concession property, plant and equipment
F
5,890,977
5,928,076
Other property, plant and equipment
F
620,479
550,258
Total property, plant and equipment
6,511,456
6,478,334
Deferred tax asset
I.2
210,686
210,358
Other financial assets
G.3
371,587
358,473
Total non-current assets
7,263,944
7,226,050
Inventories
2,537
2,291
Trade receivables
106,907
97,489
Other receivables
58,743
62,474
Other financial assets
G.3
199
199
Cash and cash equivalents
485,239
606,532
Total current assets
653,625
768,985
Total assets
7,917,569
7,995,035
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Issued share capital
H.1
220,000
220,000
Share premium account
1,711,796
1,711,796
Other reserves
H.4
(657,099
(361,117
Profit for the period
40,605
130,320
Cumulative translation reserve
309,119
305,282
Equity
1,624,421
2,006,281
Retirement benefit obligations
107,967
87,003
Financial liabilities
G.1
4,748,921
4,758,652
Other financial liabilities
G.4
48,157
57,206
Interest rate derivatives
G.2
992,753
748,398
Total non-current liabilities
5,897,798
5,651,259
Provisions
D.4
14,912
15,712
Financial liabilities
G.1
57,172
55,094
Other financial liabilities
G.4
32,910
35,874
Trade payables
219,285
191,368
Other payables
71,071
39,447
Total current liabilities
395,350
337,495
Total equity and liabilities
7,917,569
7,995,035
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
€'000
Issued
Share
* Consolidated
Result
Cumulative
Total
1 January 2018
220,000
1,711,796
(308,559
112,932
292,390
2,028,559
Transfer to consolidated reserves
112,932
(112,932
Payment of dividend
(160,385
(160,385
Share based payments
7,000
7,000
Acquisition/sale of treasury shares
(12,937
(12,937
Result for the year
130,320
130,320
Profit/(loss) recorded directly in other comprehensive income:
Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits
(10,225
(10,225
Related tax
222
222
Movement in fair value of hedging contracts
(30,747
(30,747
Recycling of the fair value on the partially terminated hedging contracts
56,722
56,722
Related tax
(15,140
(15,140
Foreign exchange translation differences
12,892
12,892
31 December 2018
220,000
1,711,796
(361,117
130,320
305,282
2,006,281
Transfer to consolidated reserves
130,320
(130,320
Payment of dividend
(193,014
(193,014
Share based payments **
4,871
4,871
Acquisition/sale of treasury shares
4,395
4,395
Result for the period
40,605
40,605
Profit/(loss) recorded directly in other comprehensive income:
Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits
(20,954
(20,954
Related tax
1,125
1,125
Movement in fair value of hedging contracts (G.2)
(244,200
(244,200
Recycling of the fair value on the partially terminated hedging contracts (G.2)
28,476
28,476
Related tax
(7,001
(7,001
Foreign exchange translation differences
3,837
3,837
30 June 2019
220,000
1,711,796
(657,099
40,605
309,119
1,624,421
* See note H.4 below.
** Of which €2,446,000 is in respect of free shares and €2,425,000 is in respect of preference shares.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
€'000
Note
1st half
1st half
Full year
Operating margin (EBITDA) from continuing operations
D.1
255,315
259,463
569,105
Operating margin (EBITDA) from discontinued operations
C.2
(23
(48
(107
Exchange adjustment
(3,676
(904
(2,921
Decrease in inventories
(245
(279
(448
Increase in trade and other receivables
(3,363
(11,023
(5,824
Increase in trade and other payables
30,964
33,012
27,741
Net cash inflow from trading
278,972
280,221
587,546
Other operating cash flows
6,375
(3,297
(5,315
Taxation received /(paid)
5,389
(5,373
(10,048
Net cash inflow from operating activities
290,736
271,551
572,183
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment
(101,047
(110,604
(268,671
Sale of property, plant and equipment
370
17
18
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(100,677
(110,587
(268,653
Capital transactions:
Dividend paid
(193,014
(160,385
(160,385
Exercise of stock options
2,564
2,922
3,112
Purchase of treasury shares
(14,923
(14,923
Liquidity contract (net)
2,771
(460
(1,238
Financial transactions:
Purchase of G2 notes
(405,028
(401,189
Issue of Senior Secured Notes
550,000
Fees paid on new loans
(48
(1,622
(13,851
Payment into Senior Secured Notes debt service reserve account
(19,940
Cash received from loans
214,435
Net debt service cost:
Fees paid on loans
(3,541
(3,546
(7,086
Interest paid on loans
(92,432
(83,656
(174,313
Scheduled repayment of loans
(24,718
(38,998
(63,374
Cash received from scheduled repayment of G2 notes
2,448
6,959
Interest paid on leasing and repayment of leasing obligations (IFRS 16)
B.3.1
(9,598
(9,387
(18,833
Interest received on cash and cash equivalents
1,311
938
1,842
Interest received on other financial assets
3,275
6,578
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(310,982
(499,710
(306,641
Decrease in cash in the period
(120,923
(338,746
(3,111
* The adjustment relates to the restatement of elements of the income statement at the exchange rate ruling at the period end.
** The financial statements as at 30 June 2018 have been restated under IFRS 16 "Leases" as presented in note B.3.1 below.
Movement during the period
€'000
1st half
1st half
Full year
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
606,533
612,533
612,533
Effect of movement in exchange rate
(350
471
(2,886
Decrease in cash in the period
(120,923
(338,746
(3,111
(Decrease)/increase in interest receivable in the period
(21
39
(4
Cash and cash equivalents at the period end
485,239
274,297
606,532
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Getlink SE is the Group's consolidating entity. Its registered office is at 3 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, France, and its shares are listed on Euronext Paris and on NYSE Euronext London. The term "Getlink SE" refers to the holding company which is governed by French law. The term "Group" refers to Getlink SE and all its subsidiaries.
The main activities of the Group are the design, financing, construction and operation of the Fixed Link's infrastructure and transport system in accordance with the terms of the Concession (which will expire in 2086), the rail freight activity of the Europorte segment as well as the construction and operation (expected mid-2020) of the 1 GW electricity interconnector in the Tunnel by ElecLink. The maritime activity was discontinued in 2015 (see note C.2 below).
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements for 2019 were prepared under the responsibility of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 July 2019.
A. Important events
A.1 Brexit: the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union
Following the UK's decision to leave the European Union on 23 June 2016 and the triggering of article 50 by the British government at the end of March 2017, the official exit date of the United Kingdom from the European Union which was initially set for 29 March 2019 has been postponed to 31 October 2019. Despite this postponement, the political and economic context in the United Kingdom still makes the situation uncertain and the risk of a Brexit without an agreement remains real.
The Group has seen the first impacts of this situation on its activity in the first half of 2019 with the Truck market being affected first by stockpiling and then by destocking in the UK as well as a certain hesitation to travel on the part of its Passenger customers. This situation has been aggravated by the actions by the French customs officers between March and May 2019.
During the period, the Group completed most of its action and investment plan, launched in mid-2018, which is designed to maintain the free flow of its traffic post-Brexit, whatever the political or regulatory situation may be. The postponement of the official exit date has no impact on this plan, which remains in force.
The Group has taken account of this situation in the determination of the principal estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019 as set out in note B.4 below.
A.2 Settlement agreement with the British government
On 28 February 2019, the Group concluded a settlement agreement with the British Secretary for State for Transport which put an end to the legal action started by the Group following the British government's award at the end of 2018 of capacity contracts to three ferry companies as part of its preparations for a Brexit on 29 March 2019.
Under the terms of this agreement, the Group agreed to withdraw its claims in return for the payment by the British government of £33 million (€38 million) spread in three equal instalments over a period of three years. The agreement also confirms that the Group will carry out some investments on its sites.
On 25 May 2019, the company P&O filed a claim against the British government in respect of the settlement agreement concluded with the Group, alleging that it constitutes state aid. At 30 June 2019, the legal proceedings are ongoing.
During the first half of 2019, the Group received £11 million (€12 million) in respect of the first instalment paid under this agreement. This payment, with no impact on the income statement, has been recorded in deferred income in the Group's consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2019.
A.3 ElecLink project
During the period, the Group continued its exchanges with the IGC as well as the Channel Tunnel Safety Authority, the ad-hoc committee and the working group of their experts in order to enable them to make a global decision on the authorisation of the commissioning of the interconnector. Numerous additional safety studies and reports of independent experts have been submitted as part of this process. At the same time, construction works on the converter stations have been completed in line with the original timetable. In this context, the Group currently expects that operation of the interconnector will be delayed to mid-2020, with no impact on the 2020/2021 winter season.
Investment in the project during the first half of 2019 amounted to €71 million, bringing the total investment, since the Group took full control of ElecLink in 2016, to €524 million as at 30 June 2019.
Also during the first half of 2019, ElecLink reached an agreement with RTE confirming its participation in the French capacity market from 2021.
B. Principles of preparation, main accounting policies and methods
B.1 Statement of compliance
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union and applicable on that date. They have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and therefore do not contain all the information required for complete annual financial statements and must be read in conjunction with Getlink SE's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
B.2 Basis of preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements for Getlink SE and its subsidiaries are prepared as at 30 June.
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the principles of currency conversion as defined in the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2018.
The average and closing exchange rates used in the preparation of the 2019 and 2018 half-year accounts and the 2018 annual accounts are as follows:
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
31 December 2018
Closing rate
1.115
1.129
1.118
Average rate
1.145
1.136
1.128
B.3 Changes in accounting standards as at 30 June 2019
The standards and interpretations used and described in the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2018 have been supplemented by the standards, amendments and interpretations whose application is mandatory for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2019.
B.3.1 Texts adopted by the European Union whose application is compulsory
The texts adopted by the European Union, the application of which is compulsory for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2019, are as follows:
- IFRS 16 "Leases" (see below);
- Interpretation IFRIC 23 "Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments";
- amendments to IAS 28 "Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures"; and
- amendments to IAS 19 "Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement".
IFRS 16 "Leases"
IFRS 16 "Leases" is mandatory for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2019. Up to 30 June 2018, the Group presented operating leases off-balance sheet. At 31 December 2018, the Group opted for early application of this standard for the 2018 financial year as explained in note B.2.2 to the 2018 annual financial statements.
IFRS 16 has a significant impact on the accounting for leases by lessees:
- In the balance sheet: recognition as an asset in the form of a right of use in return for a lease liability for all contracts regardless of their nature (operating or financial leases);
- In the income statement: instead of an operating expense, depreciation and an interest expense are recorded; and
- In the cash flow statement, presentation of leases paid as cash flows from financing activities (previously presented as cash flows from operating activities).
In accordance with the analyses made in advance and as previously indicated, the impact of this new standard mainly concerns the Europorte rail freight segment. Leased assets include locomotives and other rolling stock used by the Europorte companies, business premises used by Europorte, Getlink and ElecLink as well as service vehicles.
The Group adopted the modified retrospective transition method with:
- the use of a single discount rate for all contracts, based on the finding, supported by a sensitivity analysis, that a change in the rate has very little impact on the amount of the adjustments as the residual term of the contracts is relatively short;
- the exclusion of contracts with a residual term of less than 12 months; and
- the recognition of the right of use for an amount equivalent to the lease debt.
The tables below show the transition between the information published at 30 June 2018 under IAS 17 and the information restated in IFRS 16 at the same date.
Effects on the consolidated income statement
1st half 2018
As
Application of IFRS 16
Restated
€'000
published
Eurotunnel
Europorte
ElecLink
Getlink
Total
Revenue
510,373
510,373
Operating expenses
(260,297
580
8,601
206
9,387
(250,910
Operating margin (EBITDA)
250,076
580
8,601
206
9,387
259,463
Depreciation
(77,353
(550
(7,991
(197
(8,738
(86,091
Trading profit
172,723
30
610
9
649
173,372
Other operating income
(2,303
(2,303
Operating profit
170,420
30
610
9
649
171,069
Net finance costs
(135,562
(135,562
Other financial income
1,380
(53
(855
(15
(923
457
Pre-tax result from continuing operations
36,238
(23
(245
(6
(274
35,964
Income tax expense of continuing operations
2,961
2,961
Net result from continuing operations
39,199
(23
(245
(6
(274
38,925
Net result from discontinued operations
4
4
Net consolidated result
39,203
(23
(245
(6
(274
38,929
Effects on the consolidated cash flow statement
1st half 2018
As
Application of IFRS 16
Restated
€'000
published
Eurotunnel
Europorte
ElecLink
Getlink
Total
Net cash inflow from operating activities
262,164
580
8,601
206
9,387
271,551
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(110,587
(110,587
(580
(8,601
(206
(9,387
(9,387
Other financing cash flows
(490,323
(490,323
Net cash flow from financing activities
(490,323
(580
(8,601
(206
(9,387
(499,710
Decrease in cash
(338,746
(338,746
The application of other texts has not had a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements.
B.3.2 Other texts and amendments published by the IASB but not approved by the European Union
The following texts concerning accounting rules and methods specifically applied by the Group have not yet been approved by the European Union:
- amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 "Definition of Material";
- IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts";
- IFRS 14 "Regulatory Deferral Accounts";
- amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 "Sales or contributions of assets between an investor and its associate/joint venture"; and
- amendments to IFRS 3 "Definition of a Business".
The potential impact of these other texts will be assessed by the Group in subsequent years.
B.4 Use of estimates and judgements
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements requires estimates and assumptions to be made that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the period. The Group's management and Board of Directors periodically review its valuations and estimates based on their experience and various other factors considered relevant for the determination of reasonable and appropriate estimates of the assets' and liabilities' carrying value. Accordingly, the estimates underlying the preparation of half-year consolidated financial statements to 30 June 2019 have been established in the context of the decision by the UK to leave the European Union as described in note A.1 above. Depending on the evolution of these assumptions, actual results may differ from current estimates.
The use of estimations concerns mainly the valuation of intangible and tangible property, plant and equipment (see note F), the evaluation of the Group's deferred tax situation (note I), the valuation of the Group's retirement liabilities and certain elements of the valuation of financial assets and liabilities (note G.5) as well as the application of IFRS 16 "Leases" which requires the use of estimates, in particular for the definition of the lease, the estimation of the remaining term of each lease and the determination of the discount rate.
B.5 Seasonal variations
The revenue and the trading result generated in each reporting period are subject to seasonal variations over the year, in particular for the Passenger Shuttle's car activity during the peak summer season. Therefore the results for the first half of the year cannot be extrapolated to the full year.
C. Scope of consolidation
C.1 Changes in the scope of consolidation
The scope of consolidation at 30 June 2019 is the same as that at 31 December 2018.
C.2 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
Maritime segment MyFerryLink
The Group has applied IFRS 5 "Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" to its maritime segment since the ending of its maritime activity in the second half of 2015. In 2017, the Group sold its three ferries. The Group is the subject of a number of legal claims following the cessation of its maritime activity for which provision has been made which amounts to €11 million as at 30 June 2019.
The net result of the discontinued operations for the first half of 2019 was a loss of €57,000 (1st half of 2018: profit of €4,000, 2018 full year: loss of €66,000) and the net cash flow was an outflow of €93,000 (first half of 2018: outflow of €5,000, 2018 full year: outflow of €1,027,000).
D. Operating data
D.1 Segment information
As described in note A.1 to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group put in place a new internal legal structure in 2018 and since December 2018 has split its old "Fixed Link" segment into two new segments: "Eurotunnel" and "Getlink". The Group is now organised around the following four sectors, which correspond to the internal information reviewed and used by the main operational decision makers (the Executive Committee):
- the "Eurotunnel" segment, which includes the Concessionaires' of the cross-Channel Fixed Link and their subsidiaries,
- the "Europorte" segment, the main activity of which is that of rail freight operator,
- the "ElecLink" segment, whose activity is the construction and operation of a 1 GW electricity interconnector running through the Channel Tunnel, and
- the "Getlink" segment which includes the Group's corporate services and which, since the Group's internal legal reorganisation, is reported separately from the Eurotunnel segment. This segment includes the activities of the Group's holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries including the railway training centre CIFFCO.
Information by segment
€'000
Eurotunnel*
Getlink
Europorte
ElecLink
Total of
Discontinued
Total
At 30 June 2019
Revenue
456,554
626
65,862
523,042
523,042
EBITDA
250,663
(8,400
13,910
(858
255,315
255,315
Trading profit/(loss)
175,330
(8,670
3,186
(1,202
168,644
168,644
Pre-tax result of continuing operations
37,910
(2,524
2,402
(1,010
36,778
36,778
Net consolidated result
40,662
(57
40,605
Investment in property, plant and equipment
39,106
1,366
1,060
70,700
112,232
112,232
Property, plant and equipment (intangible and tangible)
5,892,812
5,591
101,572
681,696
6,681,671
6,681,671
External financial liabilities
4,262,354
531,711
12,028
4,806,093
4,806,093
At 30 June 2018***
Revenue
449,414
1,190
59,769
510,373
510,373
EBITDA
252,776
(4,997
12,414
(730
259,463
259,463
Trading profit/(loss)
177,846
(5,282
1,558
(750
173,372
173,372
Pre-tax result of continuing operations
33,207
4,243
748
(2,234
35,964
35,964
Net consolidated result
38,925
4
38,929
Investment in property, plant and equipment
23,403
835
943
114,544
139,725
139,725
Property, plant and equipment (intangible and tangible)
5,963,105
4,018
120,371
510,980
6,598,474
6,598,474
External financial liabilities
4,292,721
215,920
13,071
4,521,712
4,521,712
At 31 December 2018
Revenue
955,986
2,428
121,035
1,079,449
1,079,449
EBITDA
559,374
(14,238
24,865
(896
569,105
569,105
Trading profit/(loss)
407,950
(14,788
2,990
(991
395,161
395,161
Pre-tax result of continuing operations
130,150
479
1,385
(2,694
129,320
129,320
Net consolidated result
130,386
(66
130,320
Investment in property, plant and equipment
66,866
1,587
2,114
213,042
283,609
283,609
Property, plant and equipment (intangible and tangible)
5,930,135
4,495
111,249
611,340
6,657,219
6,657,219
External financial liabilities
4,271,614
529,577
12,555
4,813,746
4,813,746
* In the first half of 2019, €5,040,000 (30 June 2018: €1,471,000, 31 December 2018: €5,250,000) invoiced by Eurotunnel to ElecLink in respect of the interconnector project is eliminated on consolidation in the Group's financial statements.
** See note C.2 above for details of discontinued operations.
*** The financial statements at 30 June 2018 have been restated in accordance with IFRS 16 on leasing contracts as presented in note B.3.1 above.
D.2 Operating costs
Operating costs are analysed as follows:
€'000
1st half
1st half
Full year
Operations and maintenance: subcontracting and spares
58,317
54,470
110,664
Electricity*
14,091
14,036
31,722
Cost of sales and commercial costs
7,842
9,594
16,778
Regulatory costs, insurance and local taxes
24,713
24,569
42,484
General overheads and centralised costs
7,373
7,589
15,880
Sub-total Eurotunnel
112,336
110,258
217,528
Getlink services
3,155
1,083
3,732
Europorte
26,661
24,018
48,270
ElecLink
601
382
668
Total
142,753
135,741
270,198
* Net of a credit of €3.9 million in the first half of 2019 relating to EDF energy certificates in respect of the operation of the new Truck Shuttles (first half of 2018: €3.9 million).
** First half of 2018 restated for the separation between the Eurotunnel and Getlink segments.
D.3 Other operating income and (expenses)
€'000
1st half
1st half
Full year
Other operating income
87
663
1,638
Sub-total other operating income
87
663
1,638
Net loss on disposal or write-off of assets
(391
(2,196
(2,654
Other
(3,913
(770
(1,438
Sub-total other operating expenses
(4,304
(2,966
(4,092
Total
(4,217
(2,303
(2,454
Other operating expenses relate mainly to legal and advisory costs arising from non-recurring charges.
D.4 Provisions
€'000
1 January
Charge to
Release of
Provisions
Exchange
30 June
Continuing activities
4,514
(149
(670
19
3,714
Discontinued maritime activity (see note C.2)
11,198
11,198
Total
15,712
(149
(670
19
14,912
E. Personnel expenses and benefits
Share-based payments
E.1 Free share plans with no performance conditions
Following the approval by the general meeting of shareholders on 18 April 2019 of the plan to issue existing free shares, Getlink SE's Board of Directors decided on 18 April 2019 to grant a total of 447,750 Getlink SE ordinary shares (125 shares per employee) to all employees of Getlink SE and its related companies with the exception of executive and corporate officers of Getlink SE. The vesting period for these shares is one year and is followed by a three-year lock-up period.
During the first half of 2019, 527,800 free shares issued in 2015 and 2018 were acquired by employees.
Movements on the free share plans
Number of shares
2019
2018
In issue at 1 January
535,800
573,075
Granted during the period
447,750
348,700
Renounced during the period
(8,125
(24,675
Acquired during the period
(527,800
(361,300
In issue at the end of the period
447,625
535,800
Assumptions used for the fair value measurement on the grant date
Year of grant
2019
Fair value of free shares on grant date (€)
13.08
Share price on grant date (€)
14.03
Number of beneficiaries
3,582
Risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds):
1 year
-0.44
4 years
-0.24
E.2 Preference shares convertible into ordinary shares subject to performance conditions
On 18 April 2019, the general meeting of shareholders authorised the Board of Directors to grant to executives and senior staff of Getlink SE and its subsidiaries preference shares (class E shares) with a nominal value of €0.01 each with no voting rights which are convertible into Getlink SE ordinary shares subject to performance conditions at the end of a three-year period. The total number of preference shares may not give the right to more than 1,500,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40 each. Under this scheme, the Board approved on 18 April 2019 the grant of 1,500 preference shares, each convertible at the end of the period into a maximum of 1,000 ordinary shares.
Information on the preference share plans
Date of grant
Preference
Conversion
Maximum
Conditions for acquiring rights
Vesting
Preference shares granted to key executives and senior staff on 18 April 2019 (E shares)
1,500
1,000
1,500,000
Staff must remain as employees of the Group.
3 years
Assumptions used for the fair value measurement of preference shares on the grant date
The fair value on grant date of the rights granted to staff as part of the plan was calculated by using the Monte Carlo valuation model. The assumptions used to measure the fair value of the plan on grant date were as follows:
E shares
Fair value on grant date (€)
9.62
Share price on grant date (€)
14.03
Number of beneficiaries
55
Risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds):
1 year
-0.30
2 years
-0.27
3 years
-0.21
E.3 Charges to income statement
€'000
1st half
1st half
Full year
Free shares with no performance conditions
2,409
1,551
3,485
Preference shares and free shares
2,243
1,492
3,051
Total
4,652
3,043
6,536
F. Intangible and tangible property, plant and equipment
Intangible property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets are made up of
- residual goodwill in respect of ElecLink of €20,392,000 recognised at 31 December 2017 resulting from the recognition of a deferred tax liability on the intangible asset in accordance with IAS 12;
- €119,955,000 in respect ElecLink (corresponding to the estimate of the fair value on the date of acquisition of ElecLink in 2016 of the licence and exemption granted to ElecLink by the national regulators which will be depreciated from the start of operations of the interconnector); as well as
- €29,867,000 in respect of the right-of-use of lease contracts in application of IFRS 16.
Tangible property, plant and equipment
Other property, plant and equipment consists mainly of the Europorte subsidiaries' rolling stock fleet and ElecLink's construction works.
Fixed asset additions during the first half of 2019 relate mainly to construction works on the ElecLink project.
Concession and Europorte tangible property, plant and equipment
The Group has not identified any indication of impairment in the tangible or intangible assets of either its Concession or its Europorte activities as at 30 June 2019.
ElecLink tangible property, plant and equipment
At 30 June 2019, the Group performed a test of value in use of the ElecLink CGU. This test, carried out in accordance with the accounting rules and methods described in note F to the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2018 set out in section 2.2.1 of the 2018 Registration Document, and applying WACC of 7.78%, confirms that the value in use of the ElecLink CGU's assets is greater than its carrying amount at 30 June 2019. In carrying out these valuation tests, the Group used the best estimates available to it at the balance sheet date and sensitivity tests were carried out. However, in view of the ongoing construction of the ElecLink project and the current context, in particular relating to Brexit, the assumptions on which these estimates are based are by their nature still uncertain and the actual results could be different from these estimates.
G. Financing and financial instruments
G.1 Financial liabilities
The movements in financial liabilities during the period were as follows:
€'000
31
31
Reclass-
Drawdown
Repayment
Interest,
30 June
Senior Secured Notes
529,577
529,577
2,134
531,711
Term Loan
4,217,050
4,212,130
(25,827
19,814
4,206,117
Europorte loan
12,025
12,025
(932
12,025
(12,025
11,093
Total non-current
4,758,652
4,753,732
(26,759
12,025
(12,025
21,948
4,748,921
Term Loan
49,526
49,466
25,827
(24,188
117
51,222
Europorte loans
530
530
932
(530
932
Accrued interest on loans:
Term Loan
5,038
5,032
(17
5,015
Europorte loan
3
3
Total current
55,094
55,028
26,759
(24,718
103
57,172
Total
4,813,746
4,808,760
12,025
(36,743
22,051
4,806,093
* The financial liabilities at 31 December 2018 (calculated at the year-end exchange rate of £1=€1.118) have been recalculated at the exchange rate at 30 June 2019 (£1=€1.115) in order to facilitate comparison.
Europorte loan
The Europorte loan amounting to €12.6 million at 31 December 2018 represented a bank loan drawn by Europorte SAS in 2012 in order to finance the purchase of locomotives by its subsidiaries. The last instalment of this loan of €12 million due on 28 June 2019, was refinanced on this date by a new loan for the same amount. This new loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.51% and is repayable over a period of seven years.
G.2 Hedging instruments
In 2007, the Group put in place hedging contracts to cover its floating rate loans (tranches C1 and C2) in the form of swaps for the same duration and for the same value (EURIBOR against a fixed rate of 4.90% and LIBOR against a fixed rate of 5.26%). The nominal value of hedging swap is €953 million and £350 million. These derivatives were partially terminated as part of the refinancing of tranche C in June 2017.
These derivatives have been measured at their fair value as a liability on the statement of financial position as follows:
€'000
31 December
* Changes in
Exchange
30 June
Contracts in euros
545,456
211,555
757,011
Contracts in sterling
202,942
33,257
(457
235,742
Total
748,398
244,812
(457
992,753
* Recorded directly in equity.
The amount of negative reserves for hedging instruments changed as follows:
€'000
31 December
Recycling of
Changes in
Exchange
30 June
Contracts in euros
796,804
(20,797
211,555
987,562
Contracts in sterling
359,869
(7,679
33,257
(612
384,835
Total
1,156,673
(28,476
244,812
(612
1,372,397
These derivatives generated a net charge to the income statement of €28 million for the first half of 2019 (€28 million for the first half of 2018).
G.3 Other financial assets
€'000
30 June
31 December
G2 notes
331,755
332,711
Other*
39,832
25,762
Total non-current
371,587
358,473
Accrued interest on G2 notes
199
199
Total current
199
199
* Including €19,940,000 held in the DSRA in accordance with the terms of the Senior Secured Notes' Trust Deed.
During the first half of 2019, the Group paid €14 million in respect of a deposit relating to the ElecLink project.
G.4 Other financial liabilities
€'000
30 June
31 December
Fees on financial operations
33,123
36,181
IFRS 16 lease obligations
15,034
21,025
Total non-current
48,157
57,206
Fees on financial operations
17,580
17,833
IFRS 16 lease obligations
15,330
18,041
Total current
32,910
35,874
G.5 Matrix of class of financial instrument and recognition categories and fair value
The table below presents the carrying amount and fair value of financial assets and liabilities. The different levels of fair value are defined in note G.9 to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.
At 30 June 2019
€'000
Carrying amount
Fair value
Class of financial instrument
Note
Assets at
Financial
Securities
Receivables
Hedging
Liabilities
Total net
Level
Level
Level
Total
Financial assets measured at fair value
Other non-current
Financial assets not measured at fair value
Other current and non-current financial assets
G.3
371,786
371,786
390,885
390,885
Trade receivables
106,907
106,907
Cash and cash equivalents
485,239
485,239
485,239
485,239
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
Interest rate derivatives
G.2
992,753
992,753
992,753
992,753
Financial liabilities not measured at fair value
Financial liabilities
G.1
4,806,093
4,806,093
577,659
5,691,110
6,268,769
Other financial liabilities
G.4
81,067
81,067
Trade payables
219,285
219,285
At 30 June 2019, information relating to the fair value of the financial liabilities takes into account the evolution of the yield curves at 30 June 2019 and remains as described in note G.9 to the annual consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018, except for the valuation of the Senior Secured Notes of €578 million which is now valued on the basis of observable data in an active OTC market. As a result, the fair value of the Senior Secured Notes has been transferred from level 3 to level 2 as at 30 June 2019.
G.6 Net finance costs
€'000
1st half
1st half
Full year
Finance income
1,324
859
1,733
Total finance income
1,324
859
1,733
Interest on loans before hedging: Term Loan and other
(83,587
(83,898
(166,838
Amortisation of hedging costs
(28,476
(28,415
(56,723
Interest on loans: Getlink
(9,972
(1,495
(7,922
Interest on loans: Europorte
(271
(294
(577
Capitalisation of interest on the ElecLink project
10,176
6,370
14,921
Effective rate adjustment
(5,905
(3,742
(8,496
Sub-total
(118,035
(111,474
(225,635
Inflation indexation of the nominal
(16,591
(24,947
(45,356
Total finance costs after hedging
(134,626
(136,421
(270,991
Total net finance costs
(133,302
(135,562
(269,258
The inflation indexation of the loan principal estimated at 30 June 2019 reflects the estimated effect of annual French and British inflation rates on the principal amount of the A tranches of the Term Loan as described in note G.1.2 of the annual consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.
G.7 Other financial income and (charges)
€'000
1st half
1st half
Full year
Unrealised exchange gains
5,553
3,293
16,017
Other exchange gains
3,800
1,762
9,746
Interest received on notes owned by the Group
5,663
4,124
9,310
Other
138
973
Other financial income
15,016
9,317
36,046
Financial charges arising from financial transactions:
Costs of refinancing operations
15
(7
(1,740
Cost of acquisition of notes
(2,779
(2,770
Sub-total
15
(2,786
(4,510
Unrealised exchange losses
(4,571
(3,710
(16,487
Other exchange losses
(4,148
(1,422
(7,442
Interest charges on IFRS 16 lease contracts
(644
(923
(1,699
Other
(15
(19
(37
Other financial charges
(9,363
(8,860
(30,175
Total
5,653
457
5,871
Of which net unrealised exchange gains/(losses)
982
(417
(470
* Mainly arising from the re-evaluation of intra-group debtors and creditors.
** The financial statements as at 30 June 2018 have been restated under IFRS 16 "Leases" as presented in note B.3.1 above.
H. Share capital and earnings per share
H.1 Changes in share capital
30 June
31 December
550,000,000 fully paid-up ordinary shares each with a nominal value of €0.40
220,000,000.00
220,000,000.00
Category B fully paid-up preference shares each with a nominal value of €0.01
0.28
Category C fully paid-up preference shares each with a nominal value of €0.01
6.92
Category D fully paid-up preference shares each with a nominal value of €0.01
11.27
Total
220,000,011.27
220,000,007.20
During the first half of 2019:
- 28 category B preference shares issued under the 2014 programme of preference shares convertible into ordinary shares and 692 category C preference shares issued under the 2015 programme of preference shares convertible into ordinary shares were cancelled; and
- 1,127 category D preference shares issued under the 2018 programme of preference shares convertible into ordinary shares were issued.
The programmes of preference shares convertible into ordinary shares are described in note E.5.3 to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.
H.2 Treasury shares
The movements in the number of own shares held during the period were as follows:
Share buyback
Liquidity
Total
At 1 January 2019
14,834,926
420,000
15,254,926
Shares transferred to staff (free share scheme)
(958,904
(958,904
Exercise of stock options
(261,970
(261,970
Net purchase/(sale) under liquidity contract
(217,766
(217,766
At 30 June 2019
13,614,052
202,234
13,816,286
Treasury shares held as part of the share buyback programme approved by the general meetings of shareholders and implemented by decisions of the Board of Directors are allocated, in particular, to cover share option plans and the grant of free shares.
H.3 Earnings per share
H.3.1 Number of shares
1st half
1st half
Full year
Weighted average number:
of issued ordinary shares
550,000,000
550,000,000
550,000,000
of treasury shares
(14,519,188
(15,870,291
(15,689,634
Number of shares used to calculate the result per share (A)
535,480,812
534,129,709
534,310,366
effect of share options
236,350
371,498
341,284
effect of free shares
2,312,365
2,913,188
2,918,944
effect of preference shares
2,700,000
1,118,774
1,561,627
Potential number of ordinary shares (B)
5,248,715
4,403,460
4,821,855
Number of shares used to calculate the diluted result per share (A+B)
540,729,527
538,533,169
539,132,221
The calculations were made on the following bases:
- on the assumption of the exercise of all the options issued and still in issue at 30 June 2019. The exercise of these options is conditional on the criteria described in note E.5.1 to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018;
- on the assumption of the acquisition of all the free shares allocated to staff. During the first half of 2019, 527,800 of the free shares issued in 2015 and 2018 were acquired by staff and 447,750 new free shares were granted (see note E.1 above). Details of free shares are given in note E.5.2 to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018; and
- on the assumption of the acquisition of all the preference shares allocated to staff and still in issue at 30 June 2019. Conversion of these preference shares is subject to achieving certain targets and remaining in the Group's employment as described in note E.5.3 to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.
H.3.2 Earnings per share
1st half
1st half
Full year
Group share: profit/(loss)
Net result (€'000) (C)
40,605
38,929
130,320
Basic earnings per share (€) (C/A)
0.08
0.07
0.24
Diluted earnings per share (€) (C/(A+B))
0.08
0.07
0.24
Continuing operations: profit/(loss)
Net result (€'000) (D)
40,662
38,925
130,386
Basic earnings per share (€) (D/A)
0.08
0.07
0.24
Diluted earnings per share (€) (D/(A+B))
0.08
0.07
0.24
Discontinued operations: profit/(loss)
Net result (€'000) (E)
(57
4
(66
Basic earnings per share (€) (E/A)
(0.00
0.00
(0.00
Diluted earnings per share (€) (E/(A+B))
(0.00
0.00
(0.00
H.4 Detail of consolidated reserves by origin
€'000
30 June
31 December
Hedging contracts
(1,372,397
(1,156,673
Share options, free and preference shares and treasury shares
(92,682
(101,949
Retirement liability
(59,218
(38,264
Deferred tax
86,429
92,305
Retained earnings
780,769
843,464
Total
(657,099
(361,117
Dividend
On 18 April 2019, Getlink SE's shareholders' general meeting approved the payment of a dividend relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2018, of €0.36 per share. This dividend was paid on 28 May 2019 for a total of €193 million.
I. Income tax expense
I.1 Tax accounted for through the income statement
€'000
1st half
1st half
Full year
Current tax:
Income tax
(2,505
(1,913
(3,582
Tax on dividends
34
Total current tax
(2,505
(1,913
(3,548
Deferred tax
6,389
4,874
4,614
Total
3,884
2,961
1,066
The tax charge is determined by applying to the half year's result the estimated effective tax rate based on internal forecasts for the full year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2019 was 10.6% (first half of 2018: 8.2%) as a result of the impact of the activation of deferred tax in respect of tax losses.
I.2 Changes to deferred tax during the period
2019 impact on:
€'000
At 31
At 31
income
statement
other
At 30 June
Tax effects of temporary differences related to:
Property, plant and equipment
154,722
155,165
(3,700
151,465
ElecLink goodwill
(20,392
(20,392
(20,392
Deferred taxation of restructuring profit
(352,353
(352,353
(352,353
Hedging contracts
89,111
89,110
(7,001
82,109
Tax losses
332,062
331,251
10,089
341,340
Other
7,208
7,392
1,125
8,517
Net tax assets/(liabilities)
210,358
210,173
6,389
(5,876
210,686
J. Events after the reporting period
Nothing to report.
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This is a free translation into English of the statutory auditors' review report on the half-year financial information issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This report includes information relating to the specific verification of information given in the Group's half-year management report. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional standards applicable in France.
To the Shareholders,
In compliance with the assignment entrusted to us by your general meeting and in accordance with the requirements of article L.451-1-2 III of the French Monetary and Financial Code ("Code monétaire et financier"), we hereby report to you on:
- the review of the accompanying summary half-year consolidated financial statements of Getlink SE, for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2019,
- the verification of the information presented in the half-year management report.
These summary half-year consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Board of Directors. Our role is to express a conclusion on these financial statements based on our review.
I. Conclusion on the financial statements
We conducted our review in accordance with professional standards applicable in France. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with professional standards applicable in France and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying summary half-year consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 standard of the IFRSs as adopted by the European Union applicable to interim financial information.
II. Specific verification
We have also verified the information presented in the half-year management report on the summary half-year consolidated financial statements subject to our review. We have no matters to report as to its fair presentation and consistency with the summary half-year consolidated financial statements.
Statutory auditors, Paris La Défense, 22 July 2019,
KPMG Audit
Mazars
DECLARATION BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2019
I declare that, to the best of my knowledge, these summary half-year consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and present fairly the assets, financial situation and results of Getlink SE and of all the companies included in the consolidation, and that this half-year financial report presents fairly the important events of the first six months of the financial year, their effect on the summary half-year consolidated financial statements, the main transactions between related parties, and a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.
Jacques Gounon
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Getlink SE
22 July 2019
GETLINK SE
European company with a capital of €220,000,011.27
483 385 142 R.C.S. Paris
LEI: 9695007ZEQ7M0OE74G82
3, rue la Boétie, 75008 Paris France
www.getlinkgroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005795/en/
Contacts:
Eurotunnel
For UK media enquiries
John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491
Email: press@getlinkgroup.com
For other media enquiries
Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467
For investor enquiries
Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com
Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749
Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com