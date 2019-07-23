A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest campaign analytics engagement for a leading food retailer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the client in finding effective ways to improve the overall effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

It's no secret that 'marketing' as a business function has evolved from being a creative business discipline to a more analytics-driven function. Which also explains why businesses are focusing on setting up new strategies to scale and measure the outcome of their marketing campaigns. Moreover, the dynamic retail landscape along with fluctuating customer preferences have prompted business leaders to leverage new technologies like data mining, Big Data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known US-based food retailer who wanted to leverage advanced analytics to monitor their campaigns and devise effective strategies to improve its marketing effectiveness. A decline in customer retention rates along with the growing customer base prompted them to devise effective strategies to improve marketing effectiveness using real-time campaign data. The client wanted to leverage Quantzig's campaign analytics expertise to analyze and optimize their retail campaigns.

"Our campaign analytics solutions enable you to create a single accurate view of marketing campaigns, helping you integrate campaign data with customer data to gain a complete end-to-end view of your campaigns," says a campaign analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered:To help the client address their core challenges, the campaign analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that revolved around integrating campaign and customer data to better understand customer needs and make relevant adjustments to their strategies. The use of advanced predictive models further helped the client to analyze historical and real-time data to make precise predictions and optimize retail campaigns.

The use of campaign analytics can help businesses to offer personalized marketing messages to improve response rates and marketing effectiveness.

Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve marketing effectiveness and response rate

Improve campaign response rate by 15%

Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Eliminating errors from customer communications

Targeting the right customers with personalized marketing messages

