Wirecard Cooperates With Morocco's National Airline Royal Air Maroc to Integrate Digital Payments Globally

Royal Air Maroc is one of the leading and fastest growing airlines in Africa

Wirecard handles Visa, Mastercard and Maestro payments made through the Royal Air Maroc website and travel agencies

Customers benefit from flexible digital payment processes and an improved user experience

ASCHHEIM, Germany, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is handling payments for online and travel agency bookings for Royal Air Maroc, Morocco's national airline, and one of Africa's leading and fastest growing airlines.

Royal Air Maroc is set to join the oneworld alliance in mid-2020, and has annual passenger figures of 7.4 million with an average of 245 daily departures. In 2018, Royal Air Maroc and its subsidiaries generated revenues of EUR 1.5 billion.

In addition to processing all online Visa, Mastercard and Maestro payments for Royal Air Maroc, Wirecard also handles credit card payments made via travel agency or airline agent ticket transaction settlement systems, such as ARC (Accounts Receivable Conversion) and IATA's Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP), which serves more than 400 participating airlines and in 2018 processed more than EUR 221.6 billion.

"We serve more than 90 destinations internationally and welcome passengers from around the globe on our flights," said Yassine Berrada, CFO at Royal Air Maroc. "To reflect our global presence and reach, we are constantly broadening the scope of our service offerings, which includes ensuring a convenient and easy payment experience no matter how our passengers choose to book flights with us. We are delighted to be cooperating with Wirecard in the area of digital payments."

"The large part of air travel bookings are now paid for online and this trend is set to grow exponentially as payments become more digital. In 2018 alone, air travel booked over the Internet generated a revenue of over EUR 360 million worldwide," said Eckart Reiche, Vice President Global Airline Sales at Wirecard. "Not only is Morocco a top tourist destination, Casablanca, as the major hub for Royal Air Maroc, connects flights to North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and in the near future, Asia. We are proud to leverage on our expertise in global digital payments for Royal Air Maroc, and add another national airline to our already extensive client portfolio."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Royal Air Maroc:

Royal Air Maroc is the national air carrier of the Kingdom of Morocco. It was founded in 1957 and is currently a leading airline in Africa. In 2018, RAM transported 7.4 million passengers (in which 45% were connecting in the Casablanca Hub), from 98 destinations (27 in Africa) around the world in 49 countries. It was awarded a 4 star Skytraxs as well as the award of "Best Regional African Airline" in 2015 and has maintained these ratings since that date. The airline currently operates 61 aircraft with an average age of 10 years, and has an ambitious plan to grow and to develop its digital capabilities.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Royal Air Maroc media contact:

Royal Air Maroc

Zineb Rabouh

Tel.: +212(0)522-91-24-96

Email: zrabouh@royalairmaroc.com