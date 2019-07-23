sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 23.07.2019

14,32 Euro		+0,83
+6,15 %
WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
23.07.2019 | 08:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Getlink CEO Interview - Half Year 2019 Results (Video)

PARIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlink reports results for 2019 half year. Jacques Gounon, Chairman & CEO of Getlink, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/getlink-h1-2019-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=email

Topics covered in the interview include:

  • Key messages
  • Financial results
  • Guidance for 2019
  • Beyond

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris and London: GET) manages through its subsidiary Eurotunnel the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates accompanied truck shuttle and passenger shuttle (car and coach) services between Folkestone, UK and Calais, France. Eurotunnel holds the concession until 2086 to operate the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. In 25 years, over 430 million people and 86 million vehicles have used the Channel Tunnel. This unique land crossing has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. Getlink also runs a rail freight business through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail freight services and an electrical interconnector through its subsidiary ElecLink. https://www.getlinkgroup.com - Twitter: @GetlinkGroup


© 2019 PR Newswire

