Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, July 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) has set a medium-term target figure to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) by 2030. In addition, recognizing importance of information disclosure to the global community, SDK has decided to announce the amount of the Showa Denko Group's GHG emissions in conformity with "GHG Protocol," which is the global standard, starting from the data for FY2018 (April 2018 - March 2019).Under its business philosophy that "we will satisfy all stakeholders," the Showa Denko Group has been working on various social issues including environmental problems through its business activities. This time, the Group set a goal of 11% reduction of GHG emissions from its domestic bases for FY2030 compared with that for FY2013. In addition, starting from the announcement of data for FY2018, the Showa Denko Group will disclose the total amount of GHG emissions from bases at home and abroad in accordance with GHG Protocol, namely, the amount of direct GHG emissions from the Group's own facilities (Scope 1), the amount of indirect GHG emissions from purchased or acquired electricity, steam and heat (Scope 2), and the amount of indirect GHG emissions from the corporate value chain (Scope 3). The Group will announce these data through its integrated report (Showa Denko Report), its Website explaining the Group's CSR activities, and other media.Moreover, aiming to set the Group's global warming mitigation measures as a part of its business strategy, the Group will introduce Internal Carbon Pricing mechanism and incorporate reduction of GHG emissions into the decision-making process for investment as a factor to be considered.The Showa Denko Group will continue introducing environment-conscious production equipment and technologies, promoting environment protection measures, and providing products that support recycling-oriented society, thereby contributing to creation of society where affluence and sustainability are harmonized.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.