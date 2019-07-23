ITC Global Wins Fleet Communications Contract with Rever Offshore

Three-Year Agreement Establishes Provision of VSAT and 4G LTE Coverage for North Sea Vessels

ABERDEEN, Scotland, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Global, a leading provider of satellite communications to remote and harsh environments, announced today that it has been selected by Rever Offshore for a contract to ensure seamless business communications and crew welfare applications across its fleet of vessels. The three-year agreement will establish VSAT and supporting 4G LTE coverage for Rever's three offshore support vessels - the Sapphire,Topaz and Polaris - operating throughout the North Sea. UK-based Rever Offshore is a subsea contractor offering subsea construction services and projects for operators across the globe. With Rever's transition from its incumbent network service provider, this agreement speaks to ITC Global's prominence in the market, as well as the confidence the industry has in its service delivery and technology innovation.

The contracted service scope includes delivery of VSAT and 4G LTE capabilities, as well as crew welfare connectivity via ITC Global's Crew LIVE solution. As part of the managed service offering, Rever will receive connectivity via new dual 1.3-meter antenna systems for corporate applications and one-meter systems for dedicated crew use. The solution provides high-availability service supplemented with 4G LTE coverage for corporate communications within applicable areas. Additionally, the system provides failover between 1.3-meter, one-meter and 4G transports, ensuring maximum availability for the client. This solution is designed to operate globally and provides options for client add-on bandwidth as and when required. The ITC Global team began site installations in December 2018 with the removal of legacy equipment, followed by the completion of deployments in March. The contract includes 24x7 network monitoring and support by ITC Global's Network Operations Center (NOC).

"We are pleased to work with Rever Offshore in supporting their vessel fleet with the connectivity capabilities necessary for successful operations," said Richard Elson, Vice President, Global Sales at ITC Global. "Of significance in this award selection was the success of Rever's extensive audit review across ITC Global's systems and processes, of which those findings solidified our ability to effectively deliver quality connectivity guided by high standards of service. Furthermore, this agreement underlines ITC Global's market leadership in providing premium communications solutions for flagship oil and gas companies, confirming industry confidence in ITC Global's service and innovative technology," concluded Elson.

"In looking to upgrade our existing communications service, we were pleased to see first-hand how ITC Global's systems were configured at its UK headquarters Build & Test facility," said Simon Lee, IT Manager at Rever Offshore. "The ITC Global team's demonstrated ability to manage a project while minimising disruptions and risk, coupled with the very positive industry recommendations for their work, sealed our decision to move forward with a new communications service provider. Selecting ITC Global was straightforward and the transition was seamless."

ITC Global's crew welfare solution was introduced to the market three years ago, now serving more than 60 customer sites. Subsequent service updates since its launch have enabled better operational efficiency and an enriched user experience. For more information, visit Crew.LIVE.

About ITC Global

ITC Global is a leading provider of satellite communications to the energy, mining, maritime, hospitality and NGO markets. Companies in remote and harsh environments require communications with both global coverage and unwavering customer service. ITC Global enables improved real-time decision-making and enhanced health, safety and environmental management through a unified communications solution, tailored to the requirements of each client. Solutions include custom network design, hardware implementation, field engineering, technical support and enterprise-grade satellite bandwidth. ITC Global operates 24x7 carrier-class networks across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It became a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation in 2015. For more information, visit itcglobal.com.

Contact:

Alix Anne Wright

Vice President, Marketing & Product Management

awright@itcglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/271464/itc_global_panansonic_logo_final_8_23_15.jpg