SpyCloud Expands into Europe, Middle East and Africa

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpyCloud , the leader in account takeover (ATO) prevention, has expanded sales and support operations into Europe, the Middle East and Africa within six months of closing a $21 million Series B funding round earlier this year.

International growth is one of the company's stated goals for 2019. SpyCloud now has more than a dozen new customers in the EMEA region from the aviation, energy, higher education, insurance, information technology, manufacturing and professional services industries, including one of the world's top 10 law firms.

"We understand that exposed account credentials put sensitive business data at risk. SpyCloud protects thousands of experts around the world from account takeovers, keeping critical business data safe from illegitimate access" said Youssef Oujdi, who heads up Cyber Security at global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

As the dedicated EMEA team grows, newly appointed Director of Sales for EMEA, Neill Cooper, will lead efforts to protect businesses and their customers in the region from ATO attacks. SpyCloud prevents ATO by identifying exposed employee and customer account credentials as early as possible, then equipping companies to proactively remediate compromised accounts.

"In the past ten years I've worked with companies innovating around every piece of authentication security, and I was attracted to SpyCloud because their solution is essential for preventing account takeover attacks that routinely slip past access management tools," Cooper said.

"Businesses in EMEA have in the last year gained a more complete understanding of customer attitudes towards security practices and the impact of data loss. SpyCloud provides the best defense against ripple-effect attacks fueled by the enormous black market for stolen usernames and passwords," Cooper said.

SpyCloud aims to hire additional sales talent in EMEA this year to fuel its growth in the region and protect more corporate and consumer accounts against takeover attacks. In the course of their research, SpyCloud's identified more than 23 billion compromised account credentials which effect organizations around the world.

For more information on the global state of credential exposure, read SpyCloud's 2018 report here.

