Vietnam had already successfully commissioned 1.5 GW of utility-scale PV at the end of May this year, and there is no sign of this slowing down, with another 2 GW teed up for June 2019. The breakneck speed in development is making Vietnam a powerhouse in the region in installed capacity, even nipping at the heels of Australia. Rystad Energy's Minh Koi Le looks at the state of play in the Vietnamese solar market.From pv magazine, July edition BIM Group leads the pack of local solar developers in Vietnam, with 272 MW in commissioned PV projects, boosted by Vietnam's biggest utility-scale PV project, ...

