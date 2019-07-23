PenCarrie Turns to Percona to Support MySQL Database Growth Strategy

Percona Consulting and Percona MySQL Support to Ensure Long-Term Reliability and Stability at Lower Cost than Oracle MySQL Support

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2019, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that PenCarrie Limited , a UK-based trade wholesaler to the corporate and promotional industry, has turned to Percona Consulting and Percona MySQL Support to ensure the reliability and stability of its MySQL database. Services will include an on-site architecture and design review to improve the resilience of the current infrastructure and determine an optimal growth strategy. PenCarrie will also replace MySQL support from Oracle with Percona MySQL Support.

PenCarrie's MySQL database is mission-critical, and any downtime can be quite costly. When the IT team became concerned about the system's reliability and stability, it sought out Percona, the industry's most experienced MySQL team, to manage future growth. Percona also offered a higher quality service and a better SLA compared to Oracle, while reducing costs and eliminating vendor lock-in.

"Because of the size and complexity of our infrastructure, I was growing increasingly concerned about the future reliability and stability of our database," said Alex Bowen, IT Manager at PenCarrie. "To eliminate problems before they occur, we decided to take advantage of Percona's extraordinary level of MySQL expertise. Percona also provides a better service and better SLA at a lower cost than our current contract, while also eliminating vendor lock-in."

"Mission-critical MySQL databases require a level of support that most small and mid-sized organization simply can't afford to staff. But when you rely on a third party to provide these services, you have to be confident you will get the expertise and attention you need at a price you can afford, said Peter Zaitsev. "Percona brings decades of experience to every engagement, and we work as partners with our customers to ensure their success."

Percona consultants are trusted advisors with decades of experience solving complex database performance issues and design challenges across multi-vendor database environments. Consultants provide unbiased recommendations on the best solution for each environment to help businesses reach their specific objectives. For more information, visit https://www.percona.com/services/consulting .

Percona has been the premier MySQL Support provider for more than 13 years and is a driving force within the open source MySQL database community. Percona's founders were members of the original MySQL support team, co-wrote the book High Performance MySQ L , and created the world-renowned Percona Database Performance Blog. For more information, visit https://www.percona.com/services/support/mysql-support .

