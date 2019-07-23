Cryptology Asset Group Invests in Iconic Holding. Iconic Funds to Be Structured as a Joint Venture for New Crypto Asset Investment Vehicles

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / ?Cryptology Asset Group PLC, a Malta-based investment company investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe with a special focus on asset managers, has invested into Iconic Holding. Furthermore, Iconic Funds, an issuer of a series of crypto asset index funds and other regulated vehicles, will be structured as a joint venture between the two firms.

Cryptology has been set up by Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of German entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz.

A portfolio company of both FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), Iconic Holding plans to use the funds to launch its crypto Asset Management as a Service ("AMaaS") platform for external crypto asset managers in Q3, as well as further scale its crypto asset index fund issuer, Iconic Funds, under the new joint venture structure. In particular, Iconic Funds aims to expand its crypto asset index fund offerings to institutional and accredited investors, as well as explore crypto asset Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs") such as ETNs and ETFs in Europe for a planned Q4, 2019 launch.

"We are excited by the many doors our new relationship with Cryptology opens for Iconic," said Patrick Lowry, CEO of Iconic Holding. "We envision Iconic as a premier crypto asset management firm and leveraging the networks and invaluable insights of the Cryptology team allows us to execute this vision more quickly. We look forward to issuing new crypto investment products for our institutional and accredited investor groups, as well as launch what will be some of the world's first crypto asset ETPs together."

Cryptology CEO Jefim Gewiet said, "We believe in Iconic's ability to successfully launch trusted, regulated crypto asset investment vehicles for institutional and retail investors. Crypto assets are the world's fastest-growing asset class, and we are excited to partner with Iconic to expedite the adoption of crypto as an asset class through exchange traded notes, and regulation willing, funds in 2020."

In addition to serving his role as CEO and Managing Partner of Iconic Holding and its underlying brands, Patrick Lowry will also assume the position of Head of Asset Management for Cryptology to streamline the Joint Venture. In the role, Patrick will focus on new crypto investment vehicle product development and issuance for the Iconic Funds joint venture.

About Iconic Holding:

Iconic Holding is a global crypto asset management firm and fintech company builder headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in London and New York. Iconic Holding launched Iconic Lab, a global venture capital group and blockchain accelerator program, in early 2017 and has issued a series of crypto asset index funds under the Iconic Funds brand. Iconic Holding is the developer of the crypto asset management platform, AMaaS, and the issuer of the ICNQ token.

About Cryptology:

Cryptology PLC is a Malta-based investment company investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, the company aims to become the leading crypto asset holding company in Europe. Cryptology's portfolio includes Block.one, nextmarkets and Iconic Holding among others.

