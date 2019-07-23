The 15th China (Nanjing) International Software Product and Information Service Trade Fair closed, 81 projects were signed with over 34 billion investment

NANJING, China, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the morning of July 22nd, the 15th China (Nanjing) International Software Product and Information Service Trade Fair (CIS) officially closed at the Nanjing International Expo Center.

At the closing ceremony, the organizing committee released the "Top 10 Software and Technology Innovation Products" of "Innovation Future" and presented the awards to the winners of the 1st CIS Industry App Software Testing Contest. Wuxi and Nantong conducted the CIS partner city handover.

This year's CIS take the theme "Digital Economy, Smart Future". It focused on the development of a new generation of information technology, focusing on key technologies, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, 5G, digital China and other themes. It held one themed forum, three innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, one project signing ceremony, one industrial landmark development salon and more than twenty related special forums and docking transactions. According to the statistics released by the organizing committee, more than 120,000 audiences participated in the CIS, and the proportion of professional visitors and enterprise users exceeded 70%.

During the four-day exhibition, more than 1,000 companies from more than 20 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, with a total exhibition area of 100,000 square meters. A number of latest products from software and IT companies were also unveiled at CIS. Among the products on display, there were emotional computing technology to decrypt "micro-expressions", 5G technology to achieve remote surgery guidance, and digital twin to have digital analysis and calculation of technology. They have made the audience who came to the scene glut their eyes, highlighting the digital economic power of the "Software City".

The CIS has reached more than 80 projects, with a total investment of more than 34 billion yuan, of which 16 projects have been signed on stage.

As the first "China Software City", Nanjing has successively held 15 sessions of CIS. It witnessed the vigorous development of Nanjing software industry and became the power of building an international software city and engine of innovative city.

"Digital Economy, Smart Future". The innovative city will lead the new technology trend and contribute to the "Nanjing Sample" for the creation of a smart city.

