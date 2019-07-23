OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF NABIL FEKIR TO BETIS SEVILLE

Lyon, 23 July 2019



Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfers of Nabil and Yassin Fekir to Betis Seville. Both were trained at the Academy. Nabil Fekir has been transferred for €19.75 million, with incentives of up to €10 million and a 20% earn-out on any future transfer. Olympique Lyonnais will receive a 50% earn-out on any future transfer of Yassin Fekir.

Trained by Olympique Lyonnais, which he joined at the age of 12, Nabil played in nearly 200 professional matches, scored 69 goals and made 41 decisive passes with OL. He became the team's captain in 2017, before winning the World Cup with the French national team in 2018.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Nabil for all he has done for the club, for his professionalism, and especially for his commitment as captain.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Nabil and Yassin every success in their new career with Betis Seville.





