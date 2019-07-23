The global surgical cutting devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiac conditions, and cancers has been increasing significantly across the world. Patients with these diseases are often required to undergo surgeries, which increases the demand for surgical cutting devices. Furthermore, the development of advanced products with improved surgical precision is expected to fuel the growth of the surgical cutting devices market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the focus of end-users to opt for improved healthcare infrastructure will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global surgical cutting devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Surgical Cutting Devices Market: Focus of End-Users to opt for Improved Healthcare Infrastructure

Healthcare centers across the world are focusing on improving the healthcare infrastructure by adopting advanced devices that can increase surgical efficacy. In recent times, hospitals and ASCs have started to adopt robotic surgical platforms and surgical navigation systems. They are also opting for hybrid and integrated operating rooms for better imaging quality while performing laparoscopic surgery. Thus, the growing adoption of such advanced technologies will help healthcare centers offer better services, which, in turn, will boost the surgical cutting devices market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing focus of end-users on improving healthcare infrastructure, other factors such as the adoption of innovative business strategies, and the growing demand for single-use surgical cutting devices will have a significant impact on the surgical cutting devices market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Surgical Cutting Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global surgical cutting devices market by product (trocars, scissors, and scalpel and blades) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the surgical cutting devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The surgical cutting devices market report attributes North America's dominance to several factors such as the increase in a number of surgical cases, the presence of reimbursement policies, and the increase in product launches.

