Intracom Telecom Supplies its Leading FWA Solution to Open Fiber in Italy

ATHENS, Greece, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today the award by Open Fiber, one of the largest fiber network providers in Italy, to supply its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions for the Rural Ultra-Broadband project of the "digitally underserved" areas of the country.

The ambitious plan of Open Fiber foresees to deliver Ultra Broadband services in about 20 million households in each of the 20 Italian Regions. In remote and rural areas or areas with scattered houses, FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) technology, with which Intracom Telecom won the tender, will be intensively used. This high quality broadband infrastructure is crucial in Italy's economy and society. Citizens will benefit by having unrestricted access to the best performing networks that will be equipped with the best technology, the WiBAS solution of Intracom Telecom.

The FWA technology is the only one which allows for quick deployment at places with minimum telecommunication infrastructure, and Intracom Telecom's WiBAS 26 / 28 GHz platform is the only one that can offer Ultra-Broadband capacities. The platform is designed to provide service at speeds comparable to those of optical fiber, and at a fraction of the time needed to deploy them. Intracom Telecom's FWA platform is featuring advanced algorithms to dynamically share available resources, maximizing the number of concurrently served subscribers, and automations to assist and accelerate the installation of the terminals, and the service provisioning. With a very high reliability and lightweight design the components of the WiBAS platform are easy to deploy and maintain at difficult areas.

Mr. Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of Intracom Telecom, stated: "We are very excited to support Open Fiber's ambitious plan to provide to Italian citizens high-speed broadband connections as 25% of the population still resides in rural areas. Our goal is to enable operators to contribute further to the economic and social development of the country, the third largest economy in EU, and with the usage of state-of-the-art technology to improve citizens' quality of life. Our technology, offers fiber-like service and has become the benchmark in the ultra-wide band sector, thus I am confident that our collaboration with Open Fiber will be exceptional and we will contribute the maximum towards helping them realize their vision and business goals."

Intracom Telecom has been supplying and supporting networks in Italy since 2014, specializing in the field of Ultra-Broadband Internet connectivity to rural residential subscribers, and this new project comes as the evolution of its capabilities to deliver such solutions in a large scale. The WiBAS is in operation worldwide, and in Italy specifically serving already more than ten networks, with impeccable performance and reliability.

About WiBAS FWA solution

The WiBAS operates at the licensed frequency bands of 26 GHz and 28 GHz and its evolution ensure that the investment today will serve a network for many years to come. Intracom Telecom's FWA platform is featuring advanced algorithms to dynamically share available resources, maximizing the number of concurrently served subscribers, and automations to assist and accelerate the installation of the terminals, and the service provisioning. The network management system, the uniMS, of a WiBAS network is a powerful tool taking complexity out of the picture, managing the lifecycle from planning to operation, and optimization of the entire network.

About Open Fiber S.p.A.

Open Fiber was born with the aim of bringing ultra-wide band optical fiber (BUL) throughout the national territory to give the country a new speed, open to people access to the most advanced digital services and opportunities offered by a world increasingly interconnected. www.openfiber.it.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless fronthaul, backhaul and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive portfolio of revenue-generating software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. The company also addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company maintains its own R&D and production facilities and invests significantly in developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions. Intracom Telecom has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving more than 100 renowned customers in over 70 countries. Its subsidiaries span across Europe, Russia/CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. More at: www.intracom-telecom.com.