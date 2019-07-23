The ophthalmic lens market has witnessed numerous technological innovations and advances in the last few years. Advances in manufacturing processes have led to the development of high-definition eyeglasses. Several advanced materials are being adopted to improve the adaptability and accessibility of modern contact lens. Furthermore, the adoption of 3D printing technology is also increasing as it helps to reduce expenses by minimizing the steps required in conventional manufacturing technology. Such technological advances are likely to boost the growth of the ophthalmic lens market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (spectacle lens, contact lens, and IOLs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005366/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ophthalmic lens market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global ophthalmic lens market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bausch Health, Essilor, HOYA Corporation, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, and The Cooper Companies Inc., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Daily disposable contact lenses are gaining immense popularity as they eliminate the need to store and clean lenses. These lenses provide crystal clear vision, superior comfort, and minimize the chances of infections related to contact lens. Thus, ophthalmic lens manufacturers are focusing on providing a wide range of daily disposable lenses in spherical, toric, and multifocal designs. Thus, the growing popularity of daily disposable lens will fuel the growth of the ophthalmic lens market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five ophthalmic lens market vendors

Bausch Health

Bausch Health offers contact lenses, intraocular lenses and other medical devices; surgical systems and devices; vitamin and mineral supplements; lens care products; prescription eye medications; and other consumer products for the eye health market. Some of the key offerings of the company include Bausch Lomb ULTRA family, SofLens Daily Disposable, and PureVision2 contact lenses.

Essilor

Essilor manufactures and customizes a wide range of corrective lenses to meet customer requirements. It provides solutions for various vision disorders, including myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. The company's key offerings in the ophthalmic lens market include VARILUX, Myopilux, and Eyezen.

HOYA Corporation

HOYA Corporation owns and operates businesses in various segments, including life care, information technology (IT), and others. Under its life care segment, the company offers healthcare and medical products such as eyeglass lenses, contact lenses, and IOL. It also manufactures medical endoscopes. The company's product line in the ophthalmic lens category includes HOYA MultiView, Pleno (Toric), HOYA Hard EX, HOYA Airy One Month contact lenses, and Eyeglass Lenses.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is one of the most popular companies in the world which has businesses in various segments, including consumer, medical devices, and pharmaceutical. The company offers various ophthalmic lenses including TECNIS Multifocal IOLs, TECNIS Symfony Toric IOL, ACUVUE OASYS, and 1-Day ACUVUE MOIST MULTIFOCAL.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG's innovative medicines segment is organized into two global business units: Novartis oncology and Novartis pharmaceuticals. Novartis Pharmaceuticals consists of the global business franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The company's key offerings in the ophthalmic lens market include AcrySof IQ Monofocal IOL, AcrySof IQ Toric IOLs, and AIR OPTIX Contact Lenses.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ophthalmic Knives Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Bausch Health, Diamatrix Ltd., HAI Laboratories, Inc., MANI, INC., Novartis AG, and Sidapharm, as the leading players in the global ophthalmic knives market.

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies DGH Technology, Ellex Medical Lasers, NIDEK, Quantel Medical, and Sonomed Escalon, as the leading players in the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005366/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.