The increasing implementation of uCPE hardware by service providers will drive the growth of the global vCPE market. uCPE is an improved version of vCPE in which the virtualization can be established even at a remote location. The adoption of uCPE hardware is increasing among major service providers and end customers because it helps in lowering the networking hardware costs. Service providers are incorporating uCPE solutions as one of the major expansion strategies because it will enable telecom service providers and network integrators to launch 5G network services. Therefore, because of such factors, the virtual customer premises equipment vCPE market will witness a positive outlook during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (telecommunication; banking and financial services; retail; education; and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market is highly competitive with major vendors such as ADVA Optical Networking, AT&T, BATM, Cisco Systems, Inc., and RAD, competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will account for the largest vCPE market share throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for vCPE resulting from the adoption of cloud computing, 5G, and SD-WAN and infrastructure-as-a-service is one of the major reasons for the high growth of the virtual customer premises equipment vCPE market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market vendors

ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking's key offerings include ADVA Ensemble product suite. The Ensemble product family is an open virtualization suite, providing powerful carrier-class orchestration, virtual network functions (VNFs) hosting, and management and automation tools. It reduces cost and complexity through intuitive, intelligent, and automated tools. With Ensemble, communication service providers (CSPs) can replace closed appliances with software hosted anywhere in the network.

AT&T

AT&T runs its operations through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The company's key offerings include: AT&T FlexWare and AT&T uCPE 412

BATM

BATM runs its operations through two segments: networking and cyber; and bio-medical. The company's key offerings include NFVTime, which is an open and neutral plug-and-play uCPE suite delivering a complete service environment for the rapid launch of NFV services, along with service lifecycle management and operational tools.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. runs its operations through five segments: infrastructure platforms, applications, security, other products, and services. The company's key offerings include Cisco 5000 Enterprise Network Compute System Family. The Cisco 5000 Enterprise Network Compute System is a compute appliance family designed for a virtualized, software-defined branch network architecture. The system offers service flexibility, performance, and lower total cost of ownership for the next-generation branch office.

RAD

RAD's offerings include vCPE-OS, which is an open carrier-class operating system for network edge virtualization.

