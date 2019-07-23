Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report & Notice of AGM

23 July 2019

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Annual Financial Report (year to 30 April 2019); Notice of 2019 AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP) announces that the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM:

* Annual Report and Accounts for the Year to 30 April 2019, which contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting (The 'Annual Report and Accounts')

* Form of Proxy

Copies of the documents referred to above were posted to shareholders on July 23, 2019

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Belford Suite at the Edinburgh Grosvenor Hotel, Grosvenor Street, Edinburgh, EH12 5EF at 11:00am on Thursday, 22 August 2019.

A copy of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Card is also available from: www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretariat, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0845 527 7588 or info@blueplanet.eu