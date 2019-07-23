All five offers received by the Tunisian government were under the three-cent threshold. The lowest bid was for a 200 MW solar plant Norwegian developer Scatec intends to build in the Tataouine province.Tunisia's Ministry for Energy, Mines and Renewable Energy has received five bids for the 500 MW solar tender it launched in November. Mehdi Majoul, an advisor to the ministry, wrote on his LinkedIn social media account that the bids, submitted by unspecified leading international solar companies, all offered record low energy prices for the Tunisian market, according to the tender's preliminary ...

