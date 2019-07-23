Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company has been notified that 5,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company have been acquired by the Retirement Annuity Trust of Mr Christopher Waldron, Chairman of the Company. Following the transaction, Mr Waldron holds 20,000 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 0.02 per cent. of the Company's voting rights.

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.