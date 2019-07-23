Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 23
23 July 2019
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")
|Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The Company has been notified that 5,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company have been acquired by the Retirement Annuity Trust of Mr Christopher Waldron, Chairman of the Company. Following the transaction, Mr Waldron holds 20,000 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 0.02 per cent. of the Company's voting rights.
Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Christopher Waldron
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£2.00
|Volume(s)
5,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
5,000
£2.00
£10,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
